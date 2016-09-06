Huge 007 payday?

Daniel Craig 'offered $205m' for more Bond fims

Daniel Craig in 2012's Skyfall.

Reluctant James Bond Daniel Craig could be the man with the golden gun as he's reportedly been offered US$150 million (NZ$205m) to step back into the role of the suave spy.

Despite his publicly stated desire to hand in his licence to kill, studio bosses want to keep him on and have offered the huge sum in return for two further films, the Telegraph reports.

Craig has said he would rather "slash his wrists" than reprise his 007 role, and other actors Tom Hiddleston and Idris Alba have been touted as possible Bonds.

Craig, who has played Bond since 2005, was reportedly offered NZ$123m earlier in the year to stick with the franchise.

- Stuff