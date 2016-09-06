Nick Cave shares his grief

Nick Cave documentary One More Time with Feeling deals with family's grief over son Arthur

Picture House Entertainment Nick Cave's way of dealing with his son Arthur's death was to work. The result is this documentary about making the album Skeleton Tree.

Nick Cave's way of dealing with his son Arthur's death, says Kiwi-born filmmaker Andrew Dominik, was to work.

Dominik directed One More Time with Feeling, a documentary about the making of his new album Skeleton Tree which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday. It wasn't therapy, says Dominik; it was simply an artist's response to anything that happens in his life.

The feature film will screen in cinemas for one night only on September 8, launching the new Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree.

TOBY MELVILLE Australian musician Nick Cave releases his 16th album on September 8.

Skeleton Tree releases worldwide on September 9. One More Time with Feeling, which is shot in velvety black and white and in 3D, began as an alternative kind of album promotion that would mean Cave didn't have to face the press.

Arthur Cave fell to his death in 2015.

We hear the songs in succession and watch Warren Ellis and the rest of the Bad Seeds laying down tracks and working out accompaniments to the mournful, opaque songs that make up the album.

Dominik extends the form, however, with interviews with Cave, his wife Susie Bick and surviving son Earl that are both matter-of-fact and heart-rending.

"I can turn it into a platitude – a pretty greeting-card platitude – that he lives in my heart," says Cave at one point. "But he doesn't. He's in my heart, but he doesn't live at all."

Tabatha Fireman Nick Cave and wife Susie Bick attend the inquest into their son's death at Brighton Coroner's Court on November 10, 2015 in Brighton, England.

Cave's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015.

Dominik had worked with Cave on his film The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, for which he arranged the theme song.

"Nick is two things. He is like a god, a performing character called Nick Cave who is god-like, but he is also the scared little guy at the microphone, you know. And both sides of him are true. There is often a split in his work that shows both sides and that's what is great about him. So if you are making a film about him, you are going to see both sides."

SNAPCHAT Arthur Cave sent this photograph to a friend hours before his death.

Both he and Cave were anxious to avoid voyeurism.

"Nick is a private person; he's not an easy person. He's prickly; he can be difficult. We just made a deal that I would cut anything out of the movie he wasn't comfortable with and if I would do that, he'd let me shoot everything and answer any question I asked him and we would sort it out later.

"When he saw the film, his feelings were mixed. Obviously the main thing is Arthur: how is the movie going to deal with Arthur? Where is the line between a legitimate portrait of someone going through something and when does it turn into grief porn? Does the film somehow devalue the thing itself? These were things that were constantly worrying.

Sydney Morning Herald Nick Cave with Earl (L) and Arthur, when they were seven years old.

"I showed it to him and Susie at the same time. Susie didn't like anything with her and Nick didn't like anything with him, but they liked each other. And so what they did was show it to Warren and he basically decided the fate of the film. Fortunately Warren liked it all, so it just got left alone."

Intense as the experience was, he doesn't think it changed their relationship.

"In some ways I think this is Nick's way of being friends," Dominik told the press conference in Venice. "When you work together it's a way of – I wouldn't call it fun but it's a way of getting to know each other.

REUTERS Nick Cave and his wife Susie Bick.

"Since the film ended we don't have a reason to talk to each other every day and we started to miss each other a bit."

One More Time With Feeling screens in New Zealand at 9pm on September 8 at selected cinemas.

- Sydney Morning Herald