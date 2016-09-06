Win: Jungle Book blu-ray

Disney's Jungle Book is out on blu-ray and it's glorious

It's hard to imagine a more luscious or vibrant take on the classic Rudyard Kipling tale, The Jungle Book, than Disney's 2016's version.

While being faithful to the quirky 1967 animated classic, the live-action take is darker, but that doesn't under cut the film's charm - if anything, the grounded setting makes the film all the more engaging.

When "man cub" Mowgli (Neel Sethi) grows too big for his wolf pack - drawing the unwonted attentions of vicious tiger warlord Shere Khan (Idris Elba) - it's up to his jungle godfather, Bagheera (Sir Ben Kingsley) to lead him back to civilisation.

DISNEY Bagheera (Sir Ben Kingsley) and Mowgli (Neel Sethi) share a moment in The Jungle Book.

But neither Khan nor the jungle will easily be put off and Mowgli must learn what it really means to be a human in the wilderness, before he can find his true home.

Director Jon Favreau - more famous for rollicking actioner Iron Man than for strictly children's fare - was an off the cuff choice for this film

DISNEY STUDIOS Jon Favreau's updated version of the 1967 animated classic stars Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray and 10-year-old Neel Sethi

But it's his Hollywood fire power that drew great names like Elba, Kinglsey, Bill Murray (Baloo), Christopher Walken (King Louie) and Scarlett Johannson (Ka), and his more adult sensibilities that give what could have been light fare some darkness and depth.

Star turns aren't all the film has to offer, however. Favreau's jungle is more alive than ever in this blend of CGI and real greenery, lending Mowgli's world a gritty reality as tantalising as it is frightening.

Blu-ray is a good medium for capturing the lush foliage and dense dark undergrowth at home, too, and it's a flawless transfer from film.

SMH Director Jon Favreau on the red carpet of the global premiere of his live-action version of The Jungle Book.

Extras

By far the best of the extras is The Jungle Book Reimagined, a half-hour featurette where John Favreau sits down with producer Brigham Taylor and visual effects supervisor Robert Legato to discuss the film and reflect on the years they devoted to the reimagining of this timeless tale.

It's a meaty little doco for anyone curious about the film making process and the work that goes into making such a multi media wonder.

Two other featurettes: King Louie's Temple: Layer by Layer and I Am Mowgli are also charming.

Favreau's audio commentary showcases the former comedian and actor's wit in a blow-by-blow account of the film. Holding little back, Favreau dishes on what it was like to work with luminaries like Kinglsey and Murray as well as first-timer Sethi.

