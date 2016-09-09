Amanda Knox documentary coming to Netflix video

NETFLIX

Amanda Knox is coming to Netflix September 30.

Amanda Knox, the American college student twice convicted of murdering her roommate, will feature in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The revealing documentary is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on September 30.

Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were charged with the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, 21, in Perugia, Italy in 2007.

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007.
ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007.

Kercher was killed in the house she shared with Knox, then an American exchange student. 

READ MORE:
'Major flaws' in Amanda Knox case
Amanda Knox, boyfriend acquitted of Meredith Kercher's murder
Amanda Knox's ex hired as a pundit on an Italian TV show 
* Peter Jackson binge-watched Netflix's Making a Murderer - here's what he thought

Italian courts delivered five verdicts on the Sollecito and Knox case - guilty, innocent, in need of a retrial, guilty, and finally innocent, due to a lack of evidence in March 2015. The pair spent four years in prison prior to their acquittal. 

"That's everyone's nightmare," Knox tells the camera during a teaser clip for the upcoming documentary.

"Either I'm a psychopath in sheep's clothing, or I am you."

Netflix have released two starkly conflicting trailers for the documentary, one entitled Believe Her and the other, Suspect Her.

In both clips, Knox is shown in tears, sharing her side of the story.

Ad Feedback

"Suddenly, I found myself tossed into this dark place," Knox can be heard saying in Believe Her. "I was a kid."

The documentary promises "unprecedented access" to one of the most publicised murder cases in the 21st century. 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Amanda Knox doco is coming video

Dempsey in the driver's seat

From metal to nursery rhymes... video

Ten movies inspired by 9/11 video

On Fox News' apology video

Real Housewives: The French PA is real

We visit Real Housewives' Anne Batley-Burton

Real Housewife's home on market

Bite-sized local comedy video

Your fav TV doctors unite video

Hiddleswift: Romance or showmance?

This Charming Man's collection

How to sip on Lemonade video

When Natalie played Jackie video

Reality gives way on Bravo

Ad Feedback
special offers