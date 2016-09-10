NZ doco Tickled tipped for Oscar nomination shortlists

Chris McKeen Tickled movie premieres in Auckland

The controversial documentary Tickled made by former TV3 journalist David Farrier and Kiwi filmmaker Dylan Reeve could be tipped for an Oscar, if Hollywood predictions are correct.

The film shines a light on the strange and surreal world of fetish tickling. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has since been picked up by mainstream US network HBO.

Now, the film has been shortlisted by The Hollywood Reporter in its predictions for the Best Documentary Feature for the 2017 Oscars. It stands alongside Netflix's The Ivory Game, ESPN's O.J: Made in America and The Orchard Life, Animated.

And yes, we know it's all still early days and speculation - but it's still an exciting nod for the Kiwi film. Farrier and the official Tickled Facebook page both shared the article on Saturday evening.

CHRIS MCKEEN / FAIRFAX NZ David Farrier and Dylan Reeve at Auckland's Civic Theatre during the NZ Film Festival.

Tickled, Farrier's first film, has received widespread critical acclaim, with the New York Times giving it a glowing write up.

Chief film critic Manohla Dargis placed it on the "NYT Critics' Pick" this week.

But it has had a tumultuous time since in launched. The man who features at the centre of the documentary, David D'Amato, gatecrashed a screening of the film in the US and verbally abused Reeve. The awkward showdown was broadcast live on Facebook.

Farrier has fielded two legal threats already from the subjects of his film about the world of competitive endurance tickling and has hired US lawyers to defend the cases.

He's maintained that he's entirely confident about the movie and had every line checked by lawyers before release.

The 89th Academy Awards is scheduled for February, 2017.

