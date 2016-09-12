Brie: 'Captain Marvel is a role model'

Brie Larson: 'Captain Marvel is a role model for young girls'

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS Actress Brie Larson arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brie Larson is hoping her new superhero character Captain Marvel is a great role model for young girls.

Marvel Studios bosses confirmed rumours the Oscar-winning star would be their leading lady in the film at Comic-Con in San Diego in July, and Brie has revealed she is already getting positive responses following the casting news.

Now, she's calling on movie bosses to feature strong female characters in more blockbusters.

Marvel.com Described as Earth's mightiest hero in the Marvel Universe, Carol Danvers is getting her own film in 2018 starring Brie Larson.

"On social media, I get sent a lot of pictures of young girls wearing the Captain Marvel costume, and I'm excited to see more of that," She said.

This creation by @bosslogic has got me inspired to blast @lordemusic and dance around my house💃💃💃💃💃 A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 17, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT

"She (Captain Marvel) is such a great symbol for young girls, and I'm realising what a deficit we have - that we don't have more of those.

"I think it's really cool to see a girl in a Batman costume or Spider-Man costume, but I'm really excited that there's a symbol for women. I think that that's really important," the Room star added.

Carol Danvers, the alter ego of Captain Marvel, was created in 1968.

LARSON INDUSTRIES R&D DEPT. 📸: @alexandergreenwald A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 6, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

She appeared in comic books as an American security officer working alongside Captain Mar-Vell, an alien, sent to study the planet Earth.

Sources tell Entertainment Weekly the character almost appeared at the end of 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, but no actress had been cast in the role.

It will be the first superhero movie for Brie, who recently announced plans to step behind the camera to direct her first feature film.

Whoever did this is forever awesome. A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 25, 2016 at 7:40am PDT

The Oscar winner will also produce and star in Unicorn Store, about a woman who moves back home to live with her parents.

The movie was originally set to star Rebel Wilson with director Miguel Arteta taking charge of the project, but scheduling issues for both forced them to step down.

The movie is slated to begin production in October.

Call me Captain Marvel. A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Brie previously co-wrote and co-directed short film The Arm, which won the jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012.

- Cover Media