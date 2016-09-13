Fifty Shades Darker is coming

Fifty Shades Darker shares teaser trailer

Universal Pictures/Focus Features Fifty Shades Darker have released a teaser clip ahead of Wednesday's full trailer.

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the erotic thriller Fifty Shades of Grey has shared another sneak peek of what fans of the film franchise can expect from the next instalment.

Universal Pictures shared a 19-second-long teaser clip on Sunday night, ahead of Tuesday's full trailer release.

The three Fifty Shades books - Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed - have sold more than 125 million copies worldwide.

Chuck Zlotnick Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

The books evolved from self-published Twilight fan fiction and have since spawned a tremendous interest in sexually explicit fiction among new readers.

The first film adaptation, starring Dakota Johnson as the submissive Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as the mysterious multi-millionaire Christian Grey, was released in February 2015.

Fifty Shades Darker will premiere in cinemas on February 10, 2017, followed by the final instalment in the trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed, scheduled for cinema release on February 9, 2018

