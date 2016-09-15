Thor's Hammer! Hemsworth's here?

Chris Hemsworth sighted in New Zealand buying Tolkein book

Hemsworth's most recent holiday snaps are from Hamilton...Island. But there's nothing from New Zealand yet - so is he here or not?

He should be on Australia's east coast, where he's been having plenty of fun filming Thor: Ragnarok with our very own Taika Waititi, but there's reports today that Chris Hemsworth is actually taking a short break here in New Zealand.

Newshub are reporting that Hemsworth has been spotted - in a Northland bookshop, buying a copy of the Lord of the Rings.

A caller to the Hits Radio Station said they were from the Piggery Secondhand Bookstore in Whangarei and had sold Hemsworth a copy of the Return of the King from the JRR Tolkein trilogy.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Have you seen Thor in Northland? Email your newstips, photos and video to newstips@stuff.co.nz

 

Our own Taika Waititi featuring on Chris Hemsworth's Instagram

"He was Australian," the caller told the radio station. "He was the spitting image of him. He was in blue jeans, sneakers and a skin tight white shirt with a hat on backwards. He had the long blonde locks....I said 'Is your name Chris?' And he said yes and he winked at me.

"If it wasn't him, it was a damn good doppelganger."

Hemsworth's most recent "holiday" photois on his Instagram are From Hamilton... Island.  If he is here, he hasn't been taking Insta-shots. 

Melbourne-born Hemsworth, 33, made his name on Australian soap Home and Away, and his big Hollywood break on the first Thor film in 2011. Since then he has appeared in three more Marvel films - The Avengers, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Thor: The Dark World and parts in movies such as the remake of Ghostbusters.

Thor: Ragnarok, directed by Waititi, is due to wrap filming in Australia next month and release in late 2017.

 

 - Stuff

