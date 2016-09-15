Brazil's Oscar contender a Kiwi tale

Kiwi connection to Brazil's Oscar contender a heartbreaking tale

Brazil has chosen a film inspired by a Kiwi's tragic story to submit for the Oscars' foreign-language film category.

Pequeno Segredo or Little Secret, is a drama inspired by the true story of director David Schurmann's adopted sister, Katherine, a Brazilian-Kiwi who was taken in by Schurmann's parents after a family tragedy.

Shot partly in New Zealand in both Portuguese and English, Little Secret follows the journey of Katherine's biological parents Jeanne and Robert Lockett.

Filmmaker David Schurmann with actors from Little Secret, Fionnula Flanagan and Erroll Shand.

Robert was a Kiwi petrochemical engineer, Jeanne, a native Amazonian he met in Brazil.

READ MORE

* Kat Schurmann: A little girl's remarkable adventure

* The Top 10 most awkward Oscars moments

The two sailed on a yacht to New Zealand, when Jeanne fell pregnant, they decided to stay in Mahurangi, north of Auckland.

YOUTUBE Shot partly in New Zealand in both Portuguese and English, Little Secret follows the journey of Katherine's biological parents Jeanne and Robert Lockett.

Katherine, was born in July 1992, at Auckland's North Shore Hospital.

Fourteen years later, all three would be would be dead after contracting a devastating disease.

But before Katherine died, she was taken back to Brazil by her ailing father, to see out her last years with family friends, the Schurmann's.

Kat Schurmann on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in 1998.

The film stars New Zealand actor Erroll Shand (Filthy Rich, The Rehearsal) as Katherine's father, as well as Julia Lemmertz and Fionnula Flanagan (Yes Man, The Others).

It is still early days, but being in the submission for Brazil is outstanding, Shand says.

"When I heard that it was in the running I thought it was a wonderful nod from the local film body, but now being the submission, it's an affirmation that dedication and hard work pays off when you have belief."

Kat Schurmann on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in 1998.

Resurfacing the true story of such an amazing little girl was an emotional rollercoaster for all cast and crew.

"But the flipside of that was becoming part of her actual world and the people who had been with her, that was absolutely incredible, the best part of the filming process - her world was touched by magic and it seemed everywhere the film went it too was effected by it."

"Truth is stranger than fiction, and I think if you were to read this story as a fictional tale you would dismiss the twists and turns as an impossible macabre fairy story. Knowing what the Schurmann's and Kat's birth parents went through was heart breaking. To open yourself to that level of vulnerability made it very, very tough but an incredibly cathartic experience."

Shand hopes the nomination will open the door for more people to see Katherine's story, "And become aware of the horrible situation faced by thousands of children all over the world, who are burdened with a disease through no fault of their own, and equally that there is always hope in the darkest of places. Its an amazing story which will reach out to everybody and this nomination will, with a little bit of magic on its side, help let it be heard".

Little Secret was selected for the Academy Awards' foreign-language film category from 16 Brazilian productions.

The lead-up to the 89th Academy Awards has come with its fair share of controversy for Brazil.

Some filmmakers removed their films from being in the running out of protest against local film critic Marcus Petrucelli being added to Brazil's Oscar selection committee

Petrucelli made headlines in May when he criticised Aquarius director, Kleber Mendonça Filho, and his crew for protesting against Brazil's government at the Cannes Film Festival.

Several members of the committee also resigned upon Petrucelli's appointment.

Aquarius, which has a 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is about a widow and retiree who pledges to stay in her apartment until her death while a developer buys all of the units around her.

- Stuff