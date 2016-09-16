Kiwi takes on 'world's most famous economist'

Chasing Great director to make documentary of Thomas Piketty's Capital in the 21st Century

A scene from the Richie McCaw film, Chasing Great, in cinemas from September 1.

Two Kiwis are adapting the 21st century's most important economics book to screen.

Thomas Piketty's Capital in the Twenty-First Century became a surprise bestseller when it was published in 2013, with critics hailing it as a "landmark" work.

Now Kiwi Justin Pemberton, co-director of Richie McCaw biopic Chasing Great, has signed on to direct a documentary adaptation.

AFP Thomas Piketty: "I refuse this nomination because I don't think it's up to a government to say who is honourable."

He'll be joined by producer Matthew Metcalfe (The Dead Lands, Beyond the Edge), who acquired the rights to the book in 2013.

Capital in the Twenty-First Century, by French Economist Thomas Piketty, is being made into a film by Kiwi director Justin Pemberton.

The pair announced they were working on the film at Cannes Film Festival in May.

Capital argues inequality is caused by capitalism because investments generate more money than labour does. That means people with money to invest get rich faster than people working for a wage.

Piketty, a French economist, says global society is moving towards levels of inequality that will damage economies and could endanger democracy.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Justin Pemberton, left, co-directed Richie McCaw biopic Chasing Great. Now he's turning his talents to world economics in the documentary version of Capital in the Twenty-First Century.

Pemberton and Metcalfe have acknowledged that making a film about economics engaging will be challenging, but say there will be plenty of visual material to work with.

"It's an epic story that spans 400 years, and capitalism is a mesmerising protagonist. It's both the beauty and the beast," Pemberton said in May. He cited An Inconvenient Truth and Fog of War as inspirations, but said the movie "has to be more visual."

Piketty himself told the Los Angeles Times that he was initially skeptical of Metcalfe's idea to film his book, imagining the film as a series of interviews with economists.

"I thought, 'Would this just be a series of interviews with economists?' But Matthew really convinced me this could be done in a visual manner. And I thought, 'If it helps people buy the book - or finish the book - then it was a good thing.' "

The project will have a budget running in to the millions of dollars, and will shoot worldwide.

- Stuff