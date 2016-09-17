The low-budget power of horror

'Don't Breathe' plumbs new depths of horror as it becomes a huge hit

​Two small objects were stacked on a worktable in the East Hollywood office of filmmaker Fede Alvarez on a recent morning, one prop each from his first two features.

From his feature debut, 2013's Evil Dead, was a mid-sized book, crafted and distressed to look like the mystical ancient tome known as the "Necronomicon". From his new film Don't Breathe was a simple kitchen baster, its innocent small bulb and pointed end belying the more sinister use it is put to in the film.

Don't Breathe is not unlike that baster on the table, rather unassuming but revealing itself to be darker and capable of being more disturbing than it may appear on first glance. The film is a hybrid horror-shocker and something of a home-invasion thriller in reverse, as a trio of thieves find themselves locked in a house with a victim set on not letting them get away.

Supplied Stephen Lang's blind veteran turns the tables on his home invaders in Don't Breathe.

When Don't Breathe had its world premiere earlier this year at the South by Southwest Film Festival, Alvarez declared that it felt like his first film. The words seemed odd coming from someone who had already made a movie that had earned nearly US$100m worldwide. Given that Evil Dead was made with the original film's writer-director, Sam Raimi, and producer, Rob Tapert, as part of its creative team, it wasn't so much that the remake felt meddled with or compromised; for Alvarez, it just didn't feel entirely his own.

"It wasn't that I felt I couldn't do what I wanted to do on Evil Dead and did on this one; it was more my fantasy of how do you get to make movies," says Alvarez. "You start with a personal movie you write that nobody knows about, and you put it out there, and then you make something more high-profile. I was missing that, I really needed to do that."

Supplied Director Fede Alvarez announced his arrival in Hollywood with the 2013 "reimagining" of Evil Dead.

After Evil Dead, Alvarez turned down chances to get on the franchise train of comic book movies that now seems a regular part of a young director's trajectory in Hollywood — "my dream of being a filmmaker was never that way" — preferring instead to go smaller and make an original story instead.

Originally from Uruguay, Alvarez, 38, was living in Montevideo and running a post-production visual effects house when in 2009 he posted online a manic, apocalyptic short film called Panic Attack!

He awoke the next day to countless messages from interested producers, agents and managers and immediately found himself flown to Hollywood for the start of a process that would end with meeting Raimi and making Evil Dead.

Supplied Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette and Daniel Zovatto's trio of young thieves get more than they bargained for in Don't Breathe.

"At that point I thought, 'This town is easy'," says Alvarez. "'You bump into people in the street, and they give you a movie deal!'"

It was not until after making Evil Dead that Alvarez officially moved to Los Angeles, waiting to first see how his adventure in Hollywood might turn out.

Raimi and Tapert again helped navigate him through the system on Don't Breathe, producing the film through their Ghost House Pictures label and assisting in securing financing and distribution.

"I'm not really his mentor. I'm just a friend who has had experiences I can share with him and certain powers I've earned that I can share with him also," says Raimi .

"I feel like I'm a plumber, and I've got the plumbing skills, and I can really recognize another good plumber's work. So I look at myself as a contractor saying, 'Look the guy did good work'."

Alvarez and his co-writer, Rodo Sayagues, came up with the story of a trio of young thieves (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto) who have been hitting houses in the better neighbourhoods of Detroit thanks to codes lifted from a security company. They set their sights on a blind man (Stephen Lang), a vet who lives alone with a rumoured cash settlement in the house. Once inside the house, they realise he is far from helpless, with reasons of his own to not let them get out.

Though the story is set in Detroit, the majority of the film was shot on soundstages in Budapest. In one of the new film's most dazzling set pieces, Levy and Minnette are in the basement of the house when Lang turns out the lights and things go completely dark.

Alvarez, working again with his Panic Attack! cinematographer Pedro Luque, shoots the sequence with a milky look that isn't quite like the green-tinted view of night-vision technology but, rather, akin to the effect of when your eyes adjust to extreme darkness.

"I'm so happy about that," says Alvarez. "Every time I make a movie I try to do something that just pushes filmmaking just this much but is making an advance. Because that's moviemaking. It's evolving all the time."

Alvarez could see himself branching out to other genres — "though I don't see myself making a comedy", he says — but for now he feels the horror-thriller hybrid just may be his strong suit.

"What I love with horror is that it has that power, even with a small budget and simplicity," says Alvarez. "It can take you to a level of emotion, a feeling that is so strong it gets people jumping in their seats, covering their eyes. They think they are threatened physically, even though they know it's a movie and nothing is going to happen. So I put audiences through very strong emotions, and I earn their money."

Don't Breathe (TBC) opens in New Zealand cinemas on September 22.

