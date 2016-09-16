Moana v the monsters

Disney's latest trailer for Moana reveals monsters, pirates and blow darts in butts

Disney The final trailer for Disney's first Polynesian Princess, Moana.

The latest trailer for Disney's Moana has arrived, and it introduces the big - and not so big - bad guys.

Revealing a little more of the film's plot, the trailer shows Moana on a mission to recruit Maui to help her defeat a volcano monster that threatens her island.

Along the way she and Maui must fend off the weather, the sea and the Kaka Mora...coconut shell wearing Pacific pirates, that are "kinda cute" for vicious marauders.

Disney Moana must face down the elements in her quest to save her people.

Eventually, the duo must venture into the realm of monsters, a really, really long way under ground.

Moana will be Disney's first Polynesian Princess.

Disney Maui learns that the Sea is a freind of Moana's.

Despite some controversy over the design of some characters - with some New Zealand Polynesian commentators suggesting they they promote unhealthy stereotypes - the concepts behind the film have been well received.

Written by Kiwi Taika Waititi, Moana is due for release in New Zealand on December 26.

Disney Meet the cute... and deadly... Kaka Mora.

- Stuff