Fast film-making

48-Hours film fest will 'celebrate success, crush failures'

Lawrence Smith Ant Timpson, organiser of the 48-Hour film competition.

48-Hours is a film making festival known to slam doors in the faces of crying 12-year-olds crossing the finish line two minutes too late.

Film guru and the event's organiser Ant Timpson said his concept was "very much old school in that we're strict on rules, celebrate success, and crush failures".

"Because that's the way they'll get better."

He promised that taking part was fun, in hindsight.

READ MORE

* Ant Timpson: Cult connoisseur

* Antarctica added to screening list for short film festival

* Sir Peter Jackson's Rark Road Post Production launches new course for film makers

The weekend's aim is for teams to conceptualise, write, shoot, edit, and deliver a short film between 7pm Friday and 7pm Sunday.

48-Hours has been running since 2004 and pitches first-time camera holders against industry professionals of all ages.

"I like the aspirational quality of people at such different levels working and competing along side each other - it's all about upskilling," said Timpson.

"Critics call it unfair, but I think we're proven our point. Someone might enter for the first time age 11, then enter each year for a decade and be running their own production company by the end."

Timpson sees the process as "the whole coals in diamonds cliche" - and reckons it can be an entire film education in one weekend.

"The amount of mistakes they'll be hit with, and learn from in those 48 hours - you can't learn that in a classroom," he said.

550 teams have registered this year and Timpson said he expected an 85-90 per cent hand-in rate, based on previous years' tallies.

Teams get assigned a micro subgenre - Timpson said they have dug deep this year - a prop, a technical element, and a line of dialogue in the minutes before 7pm.

Those, along with a five-minute length limit and the 48-hour deadline are film-makers' only restrictions.

​While participants used to wield handycams and physically hand in tapes, the process can be done on a smartphone.

Story is king, said Timpson; poor visual quality can be forgiven but shoddy sound cannot.

"You can always say it's an aesthetic decision if your film looks s..., but that excuse doesn't exist with sound."

Timpson revels in all that can go wrong because "challenge and drama are all part of the atmosphere".

"We had one guy get assigned 'road movie' as his genre - when he went outside he found his car had been stolen," he said.

"Another time the armed defenders squad got called out because there was this guy playing Ghandi in his underpants, holding a toy gun in a backyard."

Time management leads to the most common downfall, said Timpson; reaching 6pm on Sunday with a laptop claiming it will take two hours to export the file.

Big names are linked to 48-Hours - Sir Peter Jackson always picks three films to go straight to the final, and both Taika Waititi and Te Rada won their respective regionals in the festival's first year.

$130,000 worth of cash and services is up fro grabs this year, Timpson said whoever wins is expected to "go off and make something substantial".

"It's a hot poker up the bum of procrastinators," he said.

"There are a lot of people who talk about making films in cafes every week of the year .. so this is a fantastic way to actually get something done. And they get kind of hooked on that vibe."

- Stuff