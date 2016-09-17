Actor Bill Murray to tend bar at son's Brooklyn, New York restaurant

Some lucky bar goers in New York will see a familiar face serving drinks this weekend as Bill Murray is set to tend bar at his son's Brooklyn restaurant.

Time Out New York says Murray will step behind the bar at 21 Greenpoint beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant co-owned by Murray's son, Homer. Time Out says the private event is guest-list only.

Murray knows his way around a bar. He once served up tequila shots in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest festival. The actor also handed out Bloody Marys to fans at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in California earlier this year.

 - AP

