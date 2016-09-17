Darker Shades draws them in

Fifty Shades Darker trailer breaks world record

Anastasia confronts anger and envy coming the women who came before her while Christian wrestles with his inner demons.

It seems the world is more curious about Fifty Shades Darker than Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The first footage of the steamy sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey netted a record-breaking 114 million views in its first 24 hours, surpassing The Force Awakens 112 million views, according to the film's distributors Universal.

Dakota Johnson returns as Anatasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker.
Dakota Johnson returns as Anatasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the film, which is scheduled to hit New Zealand cinemas on February 9.

The promotional spot debuted online on Wednesday (New Zealand time) and raked in 39.4 million views from North America alone. 

 - AP

