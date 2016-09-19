Tim Burton's not-so-weird world

The not-so-weird world of Tim Burton

20th Century Fox Fantasy/adventure flick Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton, will be released in NZ on Sept 29, 2016.

Weird, weird, weird. Tim Burton has been told how weird he is for most of his 58 years.



It's wearying for him, since on the inside he just feels like a person who makes the sort of films that interest him, whatever they are. Burton is a considerable force.



He has made 19 features, including the 12th biggest grossing film ever; he has been honoured with an exhibition of his working materials at MOMA that travelled the world; he is one of very few directors whose name will sell a movie.



So when was the last time someone said he was weird? "Oh, about five minutes ago," he replies, cheerfully enough. "That's the thing, man. It doesn't matter what I do. I could make The Sound of Music and people would say 'oh, he's making some kind of weird version'."



That's the thing about Tim Burton: yes, he's got that Goth's birdnest hair going on and solidly black clothing, but he's as affable as a Norman Rockwell dad.

Matej Divizna/Getty Images Tim Burton has always been conscious of being different.

It's also notable that he uses the word "weird" a lot himself. American politics are weird; rich individuals who finance films are pretty weird; his mother, apparently a frustrated creative, used to make "weird owls out of pinecones". It's as if, as a visually driven person who has found himself with a word in his grip, he's not going to let it go.

Or maybe the word won't let him go after all this time. It's his scarlet letter, as he says himself, branding him to the world.

We are here to discuss his forthcoming film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, which is based on a book by American writer Ransom Riggs and stars Eva Green as the headmistress of a boarding school for children with special powers.

"But these are not so much powers, maybe more like afflictions," Burton cautions. "They are just weird things about them, you know. It's like: 'I can just project my dreams'. 'I can have bees living inside me or be invisible or catch fire', you know."

Miss Peregrine herself can metamorphose into a formidable black bird of prey. "It is more about people's differences than it is about some kind of superhuman power. That's what I liked about it."

Burton has often said he grew up being conscious of being different from other kids, which was tantamount to social death in the sunny Los Angeleno suburbs. He certainly wasn't what his parents had expected; his father had been a professional baseball player in his youth, but young Tim was terrible at sport. Instead he drew, watched schlock movies on television and made stop-motion animations in the privacy of his bedroom. He still loves stop-motion: Frankenweenie, which came out in 2012, was made that way. "But I think it's also a kind of lonely and dark thing to want to do."

So he has identified with all the misfits who have peopled his films since 1985, when he had an unexpected cult hit with Pee-Wee's Big Adventure.

"It's a theme to me just because it's not just something I felt as a young person," he says. "In fact sometimes I feel it today more than ever, that displaced feeling." He sometimes wonders if the theme will ever run its course. "And I think I've come to the conclusion that it doesn't ever leave you. It's like the demon stays – and it's not because you want to stay the same or you want to be a child your whole life."

These drifting characters can be timid and melancholic, like Edward Scissorhands or the grieving boy in Frankenweenie. Others, like both Alice and the Mad Hatter in his Alice in Wonderland, are simply bewildered by a chaotic world. Or they can be wild lords of misrule, like Sweeney Todd, the Joker in Batman or the manic Beetlejuice, who was a maverick ghost despised by the more conventional undead.

There is an upside to being seen as an outsider, Burton agrees. "The good side of being labelled and misperceived and put in a box is that even though that is being done to you, you also have, in some ways, a complete freedom. Beetlejuice is horrible and everybody knows it, so he can do whatever he wants."

All these films have been difficult to make the way he wanted. Focus groups and studio bosses agree that they are too dark, especially for children. Burton, who feasted throughout his own childhood on films with names like The Brain that Wouldn't Die, thinks children can judge for themselves what they can bear. Anyway, he isn't trying to make family films. "I have never really targeted anyone; my mind doesn't think that way."

The minds of marketing departments, however, certainly do. "Oh brother, over years and years of hearing the same thing ... " sighs Burton. His voice trails off.

"As you get older you see the people at the studio – they get fired every six months, somebody new coming in, somebody who has never made a movie says 'yes, all right, but what about if this happened instead?' I love the surreal rollercoaster ride of the whole thing, but the negative aspects of it wear on you a little bit."

And yet, all that wrangling and hand-wringing notwithstanding, Burton has only ever worked for studios. He started out from art school as an animator at Disney. He was 21. "It wasn't a happy experience. I was just not Disney material. I could just not draw cute foxes for the life of me," he has said. But they let him make a couple of short films, including the original template for Frankenweenie which was noticed by someone at Warner's, who were looking for a director for Pee Wee. Miss Peregrine comes to us courtesy of Fox. "You've got to get your money from somebody, right?" Burton shrugs. "It's all I really know. And I know how hard it is to get any movie made. I've never taken that for granted."

Before this interview, we can see only a little of Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children, with its cavorting little monsters and the formidable Eva Green sweeping between them in her Victorian black silks.

"She is like Scary Poppins ... like the protector, the headmistress I never had and wish I'd had," says Burton. In real life, Green is a kindred spirit. "I didn't really know her but she's one of those people who, when I met her, I had this weird connection because I think she is – like me or like a lot of us – misunderstood."

There is a clue in here to the way Burton sees himself as working in a world where, despite his visible success, he remains a lonely boy on the edge of the plutocrats' playground. He talks a good deal about individual connections; it is as if each film goes out on its own, a malformed but loved child, to find its own friends.

The MOMA exhibition of his production materials did something similar, but this time it was about him. "Every one I've gone to, I feel there is a connection with certain people who feel similarly," he says. "Even though I'm kind of shy and unsocial. And that is what keeps me going more than anything. I see they are moved and it's not a fake thing."

Perhaps Tim Burton is not so weird after all.

