Cliff Curtis joins Statham on Meg

Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis to join Jason Statham on cast of giant shark movie Meg

SUPPLIED Cliff Curtis is all at sea for the New Zealand-filmed giant shark movie Meg.

From undead zombies to prehistoric killer sharks - is there nothing Kiwi actor Cliff Curtis can't handle?

Currently starring on the small screen in The Walking Dead spinoff Fear The Walking Dead, Curtis will soon be teaming up with Jason Statham in the giant shark flick Meg, now in production here in New Zealand.

Curtis also joins fellow Australasian Ruby Rose, US comedic actor Rainn Wilson and Chinese actress Bingbing Li on the cast.

ANNA REEVE/INSTAGRAM Meg star Jason Statham has been seen out and about around Auckland for a while now - here he is taking a quick selfie with former model Anna Reeve.

Based on the novel Meg: A Novel Of Deep Terror by American sci-fi author Steve Alten, Meg follows the story of deep-sea diver and naval captain Jonas Taylor (Statham), who is dishonourably discharged from the navy after being forced to abort a mission in the Marianas Trench, abandoning half his crew in the process.

What earns him further disgrace is his unsupported insistence that his vessel was attacked by a megalodon, a giant shark about 20 metres long, thought to be extinct for millions of years.

Eventually, as is the way with these things, Taylor earns a shot at redemption when he gets the call to rescue a submersible lying disabled at the bottom of the ocean.

This could be where Curtis comes in - his role on Meg is described by Deadline.com as "Operations Chief aboard the Mana One", which sounds like it might just be the rescue vessel sent to retrieve the floundering sub.

- Stuff