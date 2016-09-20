Remembering Pete's Dragon

Happy days for Pete's Dragon star Bryce Dallas Howard

Matt Klitscher Bryce Dallas Howard (left) is Grace and Oakes Fegley is Pete in Pete's Dragon.

Bryce Dallas Howard has vivid memories of being a seven-year-old playing make-believe in the New Zealand bush where her father, director Ron Howard, was making his 1988 action adventure film Willow. Not surprisingly, when the actor was invited back to that country 27 years later to star in her own adventure drama, Pete's Dragon, she was excited to bring her young family along too.

"It was a crazy experience to be there previously with my family and I had such an adventurous childhood going on sets with Dad, so I wanted to give my kids the same memories," Howard says, referring to her two children, Theo, 9, and Beatrice, 4, with her husband of 10 years, actor Seth Gabel.

"The moment I got back to New Zealand with my own kids, I felt that sense of awe and innocence kick in again."

Pete's Dragon is loosely inspired by the 1977 Disney classic live action-animated-musical film starring Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons, Shelley Winters and Aussie singer Helen Reddy, about a young boy and his friendship with a giant, green dragon. This film is shot almost entirely in live action, with only the dragon appearing as a computer-generated character created by Sir Peter Jackson's special effects company Weta Workshop, the team behind Lord of the Rings and King Kong.

READ MORE:

* Pete's Dragon: NZ-shot movie getting rave reviews

* Wellington boy's star turn in Pete's Dragon could lead to Hollywood

* Pete's Dragon: Elliot shows off a 'dragon's eye view' of New Zealand

Howard plays Grace, a no-nonsense park ranger who is sceptical when listening to her father (Robert Redford) tell local children tales of a fierce dragon living in the woods of the Pacific North-west. But when she meets a mysterious 10-year-old (Oakes Fegley), who claims to live in the woods with a dragon named Elliot, she sets out to find the truth.

"It was one of my favourite films as a child," she says. "We watched it over and over again as kids and when I got this role and called one of my little sisters to tell her, she started crying, so I guess the movie really resonated as a representation of our childhood."

Bryce Dallas Howard was conceived in Dallas (hence her middle name) and born in Los Angeles. The family moved to a farm in Greenwich, Connecticut, when she was a five-year-old because her parents were determined to raise sensible children far from the Hollywood spotlight.

"I have memories of my dad being there but we were actually on the set and would have tutors or go to a local school. I don't remember him ever missing anything with one exception," she says. "When I was young and was captain of the varsity basketball team, he was shooting something and didn't make it to the games and he still says it's his biggest regret in life, which I've told him, 'dude, you're off the hook!' "

Although Ron Howard – a former Happy Days actor turned Oscar-winning director of A Beautiful Mind – gave her a tiny role in his 1995 drama Apollo 13 when she was 14, and a minor role in How the Grinch Stole Christmas five years later, nepotism had nothing to do with her 2002 theatre role in a New York production of Shakespeare's As You Like It that caught the eye of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. When his leading lady Kirsten Dunst dropped out of the 2004 period drama, The Village, due to a scheduling conflict, Shyamalan took a chance and cast Howard. He worked with her again two years later in Lady in the Water.

With her stand-out blazing red hair and alabaster skin, Howard has proven herself in roles ranging from Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3 (2007) to vampire Victoria in the third Twilight movie, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) as well as roles in Clint Eastwood's 2010 drama Hereafter and the 2011 Oscar-winning drama The Help.

It's not lost on the hard-working star that she has been spending a lot of time acting alongside computer-generated creatures. She started filming Pete's Dragon just weeks after she wrapped Jurassic World. "I would mix up dragons and dinosaurs all the time on set," she says with a laugh.

Now she's gearing up to film an untitled Jurassic World sequel but she's not complaining. "It's probably going to be my decade of reptiles and that's fine!"

Pete's Dragon is now screening.

- Sydney Morning Herald