Harry Potter house for sale

House that played Harry Potter's Privet Drive home for sale

Potter fans will know the living room from the letters scene.
WARNER BROS

Potter fans will know the living room from the letters scene.

A suburban house that starred on screen as Harry Potter's childhood home is on the market - complete with a cupboard under the stairs.

Fans of the boy wizard will recognise 12 Picket Post Close as 4 Privet Drive, home of Harry's dastardly aunt and uncle, the Dursleys.

The couple grudgingly took Harry in after his parents were murdered and made him sleep in a cupboard under the stairs.

Now Harry's bedroom can be yours.
WARNER BROS

Now Harry's bedroom can be yours.

The house in Bracknell, 50 kilometers west of London, was a location featured in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. A studio set of the house was built for later instalments of the eight-film series.

READ MORE:
Harry Potter star's childhood home for sale
Harry Potter style living for Poncho the chihuahua
JK Rowling's chair up for auction

 
The famous house in Berkshire is up for sale.

The famous house in Berkshire is up for sale.

Real estate agency Chancellors says the three-bedroom house "has recently undergone complete renovation to an extremely high standard." It's listed at a price of 475,000 pounds ($846,115.)

Real estate agent Paul Bosanko said "the original plan was to take this property to market without using any reference to Harry Potter."

But since news of the connection got out, interest has shot up, "and that may or may not influence the final price that we achieve at this property," Bosanko said.

The newly-renovated living room at the Harry Potter house.

The newly-renovated living room at the Harry Potter house.

Neighbor Karen Field said that the house still attracts Potter fans 15 years after the film crews left.

Ad Feedback

When the movie first came out, "there were tour buses, literally tour buses coming down the road," Field said.

"It's a lot quieter now," she said. "School holidays, you still get people coming along."

 - AP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

How the Jolie-Pitt kids are raised

Jolie-Pitt kids get fame lessons

Bridget back from the Edge

DVD of the Week: Me Before You

Harry Potter house for sale

Kids at heart of Brangelina split gallery video

Meat Loaf back in the ring

Lennon happy just 'renting' classic character

Duo strike magic combination

Films now in Brangelina spotlight

Don't look at Marion video

Jennifer Aniston's time has come

Code offers drag-of-the-feet dread

Naz Khanjani v Bella Henry video

Did a boy kill JonBenet? video

Ad Feedback
special offers