Movie Review: Chasing Great

Transmission Films/YouTube Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw stars in his own movie, which is coming to cinemas next year.

CHASING GREAT (G, 105mins) Directed by Michelle Walshe and Justin Pemberton ★★★

My relationship with rugby has been rather complicated.

It started with cheese toasties in front of middle-of-the night tests. Then came the 1981 Springbok Tour and a paternal decree that we would not support the NZRFU in any way, shape or form.

Supplied The Chasing Great crew spent a year following Richie McCaw ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

Relations thawed after the excitement and euphoria of the 1987 Rugby World Cup and I finally saw my first live provincial game at Lancaster Park in early 1991. It only took 90 seconds for my father to make us public enemies No. 1 after he shouted "you one-eyed Canterbury b…tard" at the ref from an almost empty main stand. We just frequented our home turf of Carisbrook from then on.

Sitting in "Cookie's Corner" each week, we watched an exciting Otago side claim the NPC in 1991 and then watched in horror as Richard Loe's fingers and a certain Timaru traffic cop (twice!) denied the blue and golds further glory. Such repeated frustrations and injustices saw my interest in the sport start to wane, not helped by being run down humiliatingly by a then All Black Captain in a mud run (although even I felt for him years later when he lost five tests in a row).

So I came to this documentary of recently retired All Black captain Richie McCaw as something of a lapsed supporter. In some ways that makes me the perfect audience for this film, someone who has an interest in rugby, but doesn't pore over every detail and maul. Because for those wanting plenty of rugby action or intimate insight into the All Blacks camp are going to be sorely disappointed. The Ground We Won – The International Edition this isn't.

A scene from the Richie McCaw film, Chasing Great, in cinemas from September 1.

READ MORE:

* Richie McCaw: How can I miss you if you won't go away?

* Chasing Great's Justin Pemberton on how to capture the 'real' Richie McCaw

* Richie McCaw: Explore the career of our greatest All Black

* Richie McCaw statue in Kurow in concept stage

Directors Michelle Walsh and Justin Pemberton weave the story of how Oamaru-born Richard Hugh McCaw achieved his goal of becoming a "Great All Black" around his final season, when he strove to sign off with the William Webb Ellis trophy firmly in his grasp.

There's some nice use of McCaw family "home movie" footage and plenty of shots of a relaxed-looking Richie in the pilot's seat and making dinner or doing The Press crossword with fiancée Gemma Flynn. But the now popular documentary style that lets the subject tell their story in their own words (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Listen To Me Marlon) here works against the story's intimacy, giving a feeling that our subject, or his former employers, were always in control.

Supplied Yes there are moments of intimacy and insight, but Richie McCaw always seems to be the one in control in Chasing Great

Most of the unguarded or insightful moments come from other interview subjects – Dan Carter confessing that McCaw was so obsessed with winning the 2011 World Cup "he thought he'd lost his mate", Steve Hansen calling his captain "a complicated rooster" and his first coach lamenting one "tackle" young McCaw put on him which left him clutching his ribs for days.

Richie's Crusaders days don't get much airtime, the 2011 victory feels somewhat hurriedly dealt with, but one area that is handled well is the immediate aftermath of the 2007 World Cup loss to France.

Pemberton and Walshe have managed to get their hands on some terrific footage of the All Black dressing room and post-match conferences.

Supplied Chasing Great co-director Justin Pemberton chats with his subject Richie McCaw.

Coupled with some enlightening McCaw hindsight, "we hadn't really talked about drop goals", "it was a humbling place to be", it is a rare moment where the veil and public image appear to be lifted.

It was a watershed moment for McCaw's captaincy and hence a pivotal, key point in Chasing Great. It leads to lengthy discussions with forensic psychiatrist (and former All White) Ceri Evans about his and McCaw's approach to dealing with pressure in the future. These scenes are what could give the film a wider appeal than to just rugby fans and McCaw-idolisers.

However, it feels like there's a key piece of the puzzle missing. His 2011 potentially World Cup-ending foot injury is highlighted, but his brushes with and history of concussions fail to rate a mention. That seems a strange omission given that such "losses of control" could have been central to his motivation to seek help with the mental side and potentially jeopardise his hard work on that side of his game.

In the end, Chasing Great isn't quite the Amy or Senna, or even In Bed With Madonna it wants to be. It's no hagiography, but neither does it really gives us a warts and all look at life as an All Black.

It's not that we wanted Richie to be spouting poetry or talking to pigeons a la Mike Tyson, but the slick, impressive production values are mirrored by a lack of grit in the subject matter.

- Stuff