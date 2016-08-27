Top 5 MTV Music Award shockers

GETTY IMAGES Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform opening act at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The MTV Video Music Awards began in 1984 as a way to celebrate the art of the music video.

To some degree, it still is, and we will be rooting for Kiwi Parris Goebel on Monday when her video for Justin Bieber's Sorry goes up against big names for Best Video.

But the awards have also become a bit of a competition for who can create the most memorable, shocking moment.

With Kanye West confirmed to attend, as well as a performance from Britney Spears, Sunday's show is unlikely to disappoint.

READ MORE

* Parris Goebel: 'It's a beautiful reminder to myself that anything is possible'

* MTV praises Sorry and Kanye West, snubs Taylor Swift

* Britney Spears next for Carpool Karaoke

* Devastating flooding catches Louisiana off guard​

* Three dead, more than 1000 rescued from 'unprecedented' US floods

* Taylor Swift donates $1.3 million to relief projects after Louisiana flooding​

* Listen: Britney Spears' new single Make Me

Here are our picks for the most memorable, shocking moments of the VMA's.

1. Miley Cyrus, 2013

Miley Cyrus successfully shocked the world with her performance of We Can't Stop in 2013, where the former child star danced with giant, twerking teddy bears and wagged her tongue about for the entire performance.

Yet none of that was was the most shocking thing about Cyrus' performance, that had to go to her stripping down to a nude bikini and grinding against Robin Thicke as he appeared on stage to sing Blurred Lines.

Allegedly, Thicke later regretted asking Cyrus to share the stage with him, as he wanted the media focus to be on him, not Cyrus

2. Britney Spears, 2001

﻿

Britney Spears proved her innocent Baby One More Time days were well and truly over when she appeared in a cage with a live tiger, essentially wearing ribbons, to perform I'm a Slave 4 U.

In case that did not catch enough attention, half-way through the performance Spears danced holding a live, albino Burmese Python.

The performance also caught the attention of Peta, who heavily criticised the the use of live animals. Spears has since said she would never dance with a snake on stage again, calling the stunt "dumb".

3. Nirvana, 1992

Nirvana decided to make MTV executives sweat during their 1992 performance by opening with their song Rape Me, which they were specifically asked not to sing.

After a few seconds, the band reverted back to the planned stage list of Lithium and Smells Like Teen Spirit.

But the prank would not be the most bizarre moment of Nirvana's performance.

Near the end of the song, bass player Krist Novoselic seemed to become frustrated that his amp had stopped functioning, and tossed it in the air, naturally.

The instrument landed on his forehead, causing him to fall over and stumble about the stage in a daze. His fellow band members also ended the performance by trashing their instruments, before Novoselic started shouting into the microphone "Where's Axl?".

He was provoking Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, who reportedly shared some frontman-rivalry with Kurt Cobain.

4. Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, 2003

What list of shocking VMA moments would be complete without including the on-stage kiss between Madonna and Britney Spears?

During the performance of Like a Virgin, Madonna also kissed Christina Aguilera, but cameras chose to pan to the reaction of Spears' ex, Justin Timberlake, instead.

5. Kanye West storms the stage, 2009

Kanye West stole Taylor Swift's thunder in the worst way possible when he stormed the stage to steal the microphone from her during her Best Female Video acceptance speech for You Belong With Me.

"Yo Tay, I'm really happy for you, and I'mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!" the rapper said, before handing the mic back to Swift, who did not finish her speech.

The move would spark an a rift between the two performers which it seems has still not died.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday, August 29, from 12pm, on MTV.

Check out Stuff Entertainment's live blog of the ceremony, from 12pm.

- Stuff