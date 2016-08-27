Olympians to present MTV awards

Michael Phelps, Final Five gymnasts to present at MTV Video Music Awards

US gymnasts Simone Biles, centre, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman will present awards at Sunday's show in New York City.
Recent Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and the Final Five are heading to the MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said that Phelps, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian will present awards at Monday's show in New York City.

Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys and Puff Daddy will also present awards, while attendees at Madison Square Garden will include Kanye West, Bryson Tiller, 2 Chainz, DNCE, Desiigner and Troye Sivan.

Michael Phelps and the Final Five will rub shoulders with the stars at the ceremony.
Britney Spears, Rihanna, Future, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and the Chainsmokers will perform during the live show.

Beyonce is the leading nominee with 11, followed by Adele with eight nominations. Adele won't attend the show; a representative for Beyonce didn't immediately say if the singer would attend.

Beyonce, Adele, West, Justin Bieber and Drake will compete for video of the year.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday, August 29, from 12pm, on MTV. Check out Stuff Entertainment's live blog of the ceremony, from 12pm.

 - AP

