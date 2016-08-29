'Lost' Beatles demo sells for $32,000 video

A demo record of a song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and sung by McCartney himself has sold at auction in Britain for about £21,000 (NZ$32,000).

The record, It's For You was written especially for the late British singer Cilla Black and became a hit for her in 1964.

Black's nephew, Simon White, found the acetate record in his father's collection, mislabelled as being sung by his famous aunt, who died in 2015.

Cilla Black rehearses a song with Paul McCartney in 1968. McCartney wrote several songs for Black, including the theme ...
Getty

Cilla Black rehearses a song with Paul McCartney in 1968. McCartney wrote several songs for Black, including the theme for her TV show, Step Inside Love, and It's For You.

According to the BBC, White took the acetate record along with about 20 others to the Beatles Shop in Liverpool to be valued. 

READ MORE: 
* 'Lost' Beatles demo to be sold at auction
John Lennon lock of hair goes for auction
Auction of Beatles photographs soars

 
Cilla Black and Paul McCartney in 1968.
Getty

Cilla Black and Paul McCartney in 1968.

Store manager Stephen Bailey played a stack of discs expecting only to hear Black's voice. 

"We got to the last one and," Bailey told the BBC, "as soon as I heard it, I thought: 'Oh God, that's not Cilla Black, it's Paul McCartney'.

"I was shaking with excitement and speechless."

Bailey says the quality of the recording is excellent, despite its age. 

Ad Feedback

White said Sir Paul McCartney made a copy of the recording for his personal archive. 

 - AAP

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Live: The MTV VMAs

VMA day is here again!

Cello-only ensemble sublime

50,000 books, three days

DVD Review: Captain America: Civil War

'Lost' Beatles demo sells video

David Brent is back

Movie's 'ironic take' on Napier siege video

Tales of a good listener

Merk headed to Red Bull Music Academy

Warrior's plea to keep Cappy video

The pride of the Woosters

Thor intimidated wouldbe Cap

Sheen's exes agree to cut

How a mum carries on after daughter's death

Ad Feedback
special offers