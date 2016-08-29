'Lost' Beatles demo sells for $32,000

A demo record of a song written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and sung by McCartney himself has sold at auction in Britain for about £21,000 (NZ$32,000).

The record, It's For You was written especially for the late British singer Cilla Black and became a hit for her in 1964.

Black's nephew, Simon White, found the acetate record in his father's collection, mislabelled as being sung by his famous aunt, who died in 2015.

Getty Cilla Black rehearses a song with Paul McCartney in 1968. McCartney wrote several songs for Black, including the theme for her TV show, Step Inside Love, and It's For You.

According to the BBC, White took the acetate record along with about 20 others to the Beatles Shop in Liverpool to be valued.

Getty Cilla Black and Paul McCartney in 1968.

Store manager Stephen Bailey played a stack of discs expecting only to hear Black's voice.

"We got to the last one and," Bailey told the BBC, "as soon as I heard it, I thought: 'Oh God, that's not Cilla Black, it's Paul McCartney'.

"I was shaking with excitement and speechless."

Bailey says the quality of the recording is excellent, despite its age.

White said Sir Paul McCartney made a copy of the recording for his personal archive.

