Live: The MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce together at the MTV VMAs.
Getty Images

Blue Ivy, Jay Z and Beyonce together at the MTV VMAs.

What will be the spectacle at the MTV Video Music Awards this year? A long rant from Kanye West? A surprise appearance from Beyonce? It's all possible, and likely.

Join Jack Van Beynen and the great the good and the badly behaved of the music world gather to celebrate the art to the video. Follow along with out live blog, which kicks off at 11am, and leave your comments below. 

READ MORE:
MTV VMAs to feature Kanye West, Rihanna, Britney Spears
Top 5 MTV Music Award shockers
Rihanna to perform, receive top honour at MTV Video Music Awards

 

 

 

Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift at the 2014 VMAs.

Taylor Swift at the 2014 VMAs.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Live: The MTV VMAs

VMA day is here again!

Cello-only ensemble sublime

50,000 books, three days

DVD Review: Captain America: Civil War

'Lost' Beatles demo sells video

David Brent is back

Movie's 'ironic take' on Napier siege video

Tales of a good listener

Merk headed to Red Bull Music Academy

Warrior's plea to keep Cappy video

The pride of the Woosters

Thor intimidated wouldbe Cap

Sheen's exes agree to cut

How a mum carries on after daughter's death

Ad Feedback
special offers