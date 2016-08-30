Concert tour combines jazz and classical with Rodger Fox and NZSO hitting the road together

Wellington musician Rodger Fox.

Two established Wellington bands will combine their drastically different musical styles in a concert that will tour New Zealand next month.

While the Rodger Fox Big Band is a jazz group and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra plays classical, they have merged their styles for a concert tour entitled Swing into Spring.

Musician Rodger Fox said this blend was so "historic" it was hard to pinpoint a genre.

NZSO The Rodger Fox Big Band are joining the NZ Symphony Orchestra for a concert tour.

"It's definitely contemporary, but without losing the elements of the symphony orchestra and the elements of the big band," he said.

Wellingtonians will have their chance to see the performance on Saturday, September 3, at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Both bands originate in the capital, but this will be the third stop on the tour after New Plymouth and Palmerston North.

The concert will be performed in 12 locations around the country.

Music will include altered arrangements of the New Zealand pop hits Wandering Eye and Royals, every song from the musical West Side Story, and a new piece based on the rebuilding of Christchurch called The Red Zone.

Fox invited United States trumpeter Allen Vizzutti to be the tour's special guest.

Vizzutti has performed with different bands in many countries and has also contributed to the film soundtracks of Back to the Future, Star Trek, and others.

Fox considered Vizzutti an ideal addition to the tour because of his skill playing both jazz and classical music.

"He's a phenomenal classic trumpet player and he's at home in playing jazz, which is somewhat unusual.

"You tend to be either jazz or classical at the level he's playing."

Vizzutti was also able to switch seamlessly between the two styles.

"One week he'll be playing symphony orchestra and be doing solo recitals with a piano accompanist and then the next he'll be up fronting a big band," Fox said.

​Before leaving New Zealand, Vizzutti will host a workshop at the New Zealand School of Music on September 25.

