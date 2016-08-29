Kiwi's dance moves dominate VMAs

Parris Goebel's dance moves dominate VMAs - but no awards

Jeff Kravitz/FILMMAGIC, INC Parris Goebel attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

She might not have won any awards, but Parris Goebel left her mark on the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Kiwi choreographer and her dancers were behind a string of crowd-wowing performances by Rihanna at the awards in New York City, USA.

​Members of Goebel's dance crew, the Royal Family, were Rihanna's backing dancers across her four performances throughout the night.

Our girls 🔥🔥🔥 #Rihanna #VMAs A photo posted by ROYAL FAMILY VARSITY (@royalfamilydotcom) on Aug 28, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

​Goebel herself was at the awards, appearing on the white carpet dressed in Polynesian princess fashion.

Her work was up for three awards, with Justin Bieber's video Sorry, which she choreographed, nominated for video of the year, best male video, and the new category best longform video.

Although Sorry failed to take any awards, the work of Aucklander Goebel and her crew was on display for the world to see through their involvement in Rihanna's performances.

Sorry was pipped at the post for video of the year by Beyonce's Formation, while best male video was won by Calvin Harris for his collaboration with Rihanna, This is what you came for.

It was a big night for Rihanna, who won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, a kind of lifetime achievement award.

