Taylor Swift spoof video a hit

Kiwi retiree's Taylor Swift spoof video hits one million views

Georgia Forrester/FAIRFAXNZ Couple Margaret Gregory, 71, and Gerald Gregory, 77, are among the pensioners at Julia Wallace retirement village, shake, shake, shaking it off in a Taylor Swift parody.

The residents of a Palmerston North retirement village have won the internet's heart with their parody of Taylor Swift's Shake it Off.

It has been a month of interviews from international press for Margaret Gregory, the star of the video which has amassed more than one million views.

But there's still one more person the bunch would love to hear from, Taylor Swift herself.

Speaking on Radio New Zealand Tuesday morning, Gregory, a retired special needs teacher, said the pop star hadn't been in touch, but hoped one of the one million views was hers.

Supplied The average age of the 50-strong squad starring in Julia Wallace Retirement Village's music video is 82.

"No, very sad about that, but never mind, I keep hoping," Gregory said.

The clip stars a group of 50 residents, staff and grandchildren from Julia Wallace Retirement Village, the average age of the group is 82, and their frame-by-frame version of Shake It Off took a week to make.

Gregory said the video had garnered a terrific response she could have never imagined.

YOUTUBE "It's certainly not what I thought I'd ever be doing in a retirement village." Margaret Gregory is the star of her retirement village's take on a Taylor Swift video.

"I certainly had no idea it would be like this, we've had a lot of fun and a lot of interviews, I've suddenly become a valued member of the Irish community back in Ireland because they did a story on the video," she said, adding she had also been interviewed by outlets in South America.

Asked about the secret to the video's success, Gregory says people just seem to like how fun it is.

"Everybody seems to enjoy it, get fun out of it, and if it makes them feel happy, that's brilliant."

MORNING REPORT/Radio New Zealand The remake of a Taylor Swift music video by residents of a Palmerston North retirement village has topped a million views on Youtube - the pensioners are now planning their next artistic endeavour.

Gregory said the retirement village had no plans for a follow-up, but were busy getting their own production of Snow White and the seven Dwarfs.

"I am not Snow White," Gregory said, "There's 300 other residents up here who can be chosen so let somebody else have all that fun, I'll be an elephant in the forest or something."

Residents of the village are no strangers to fame, having made a nude calendar for charity in 2015 and performing a 'flash mob' dance to Pharrell William's Happy in Palmerston North's The Plaza shopping centre in 2014.

