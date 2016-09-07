Country singer pushes boundaries

Country singer Jody Direen defies cold, late nights and boundaries with transformation

MARJORIE COOK Jody Direen's make up is touched up during a music video shoot.

Tarting up a troubadour in a cluttered airport hangar-cum-film studio proved to be no trouble for Wanaka stylists Trudie Millar, Janine Joseph and Shannon van Walt.

The trio recently rose to the occasion of presenting the 2016 country female artist of the year, Jody Direen, for two new music videos scheduled for release by ABC Music as singles in October and November.

The task: a "smokey, edgy" transformation of Direen's tidy blond tresses to a tousled, dark-rooted mane and back again, seven times, in one day.

MARJORIE COOK Wanaka singer Jody Direen, second from right, with stylists Trudie Millar, Shannon van Walt and Janine Joseph.

The extra challenge: a starlet with a cold, who had worked until midnight then rose at the crack of dawn for another full day of singing and dancing before the camera.

MARJORIE COOK Wanaka make up artist Janine Joseph works on Jody Direen.

The result: one exhausted but happy client.

"These girls are world class," Direen said, tucking into sushi during a break.

A dash of dark eyeliner here, a wrist tattoo there, a favourite black dress re-jigged and voila! Direen, it has to be said, might just look a bit more pop than country in some of the video shots.

MARJORIE COOK Making up Jody Direen (centre): Trudie Millar, left, Shannon van Walt and Janine Joseph.

But Direen has decided to push at the boundaries of country a little, doing things like merging a hip hop bass with banjo. So she was okay with her new look.

"It is going to be amazing. I am feeling so good about my new album. It is a little bit more pop, crossing over a bit more. But I still flirting with country," Direen explained.

Millar has lived in Wanaka for about 12 years and approached Direen recently to ask if she could style her.

MARJORIE COOK Another transformation: Jody Direen, centre, is attended by stylists Shannon van Walt, left, Trudie Millar and Janine Joseph.

With Direen's agreement, Millar then roped in hairdresser, Shannon van Walt, and make up artist Janine Joseph.

"It is our first time working together. It is wonderful. It is so much fun. When you put four creatives, including Jody, together, all who are specialists in their field, it is amazing. It is an art form. We get to express our creativity to the max. And Jody is so accommodating, so trusting of our skills," Millar said.

The videos were being shot by Christchurch production company, Snorkel, which also shot the video last year for Direen's hit single Together.

MARJORIE COOK The Snorkel production team. Pyrotechnician Damian Brown of Hamilton, left, director Logan McMillan of Christchurch, production manager Sade Jones of Christchurch and gaffer Andrew Dean of Motukarara, near Christchurch.

Locations included Burkes Pass and the improvised Wanaka Airport studio.

Director Logan McMillan has worked in the film industry for about 15 years but moved to Melbourne for a few years to get away from the post-earthquake limbo.

He and producer Sade Jones returned to Christchurch last year.

ABC Music is releasing the singles, penned by Nashville-based Australian Phil Barton, ahead of the album release next year.

Direen will be touring Australia with the Wolfe Brothers in October. Local fans will be able to hear the new singles live at Lake Hawea Hotel's Top Paddock Festival at New Year.

The Wanaka Mirror's behind the scenes peek at filming came with a caveat or two from Direen about spilling the beans too soon.

No titles, no sounds, no bare mid-riffs. So, dear readers and music fans, we must just hold our horses.

