Guns N' Roses to sell out?

Tickets for the what's being touted as the biggest concert of 2017 are quickly selling out.

Guns N' Roses fans flocked to buy tickets for their New Zealand tour.

By 11.30am on Tuesday morning, only 321 tickets to the hotly-anticipated Auckland concert at Western Springs remained.

For Wellington fans, 296 tickets were still available.

For the Kiwi super fan, pricey VIP concert packages are on offer for a tidy sum of $825.

'are coming to Wellington as part of their Not in this Lifetime tour.

The VIP ticket includes a backstage venue tour and production experience.

Wellington-based fan Doreen Peers was outside the Ticketek office from 6.30am on Wednesday morning, determined to not miss out on tickets for her "die-hard" husband.

"I've actually found in the past that it crashes, because of a overload … it's quite frustrating, I just thought, at least I'll turn up," she said.

"Gone are the days when you could just say right the shows been advertised I can get my tickets … you knew what you were going to get."

Peers was among a group of three punters who had arrived early to ensure they got tickets, and by the time sales began, there was a queue of 11.

Peers said that she had considered asking her son to sleep outside the sales desk overnight, but decided against it, "he's a bit of a wuss".

While it might have been unnecessary to arrive so early, Peers admitted that she didn't mind, "everything's worked out".

Guns N' Roses are scheduled to play two shows in February next year, one at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday February 2 and the other at Western Springs in Auckland on Saturday February 4.

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Wednesday morning, Wellington shows through Ticketek, and Auckland shows via Ticketmaster.

Ahead of Wednesday morning's sale Kiwi concert promoters urged fans that "immediate purchase is strongly advised to secure the tickets and seats you want".

On Thursday, four premium general admission pre-sale tickets were listed on Trade Me and reached a whopping $1,100, however failed to sell.

The rockers will play in the capital before the Waitangi Day long weekend, with thousands of fans expected to travel for the Thursday night concert.

