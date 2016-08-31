US rapper responds to robbery by writing a song

Stuff.co.nz Rapper Rhymefest was robbed at gunpoint - an all-too-common occurrence in the US. However, making a song about it is something very, very different.

Grammy-winning artist Rhymefest was sitting in his car when a gun was pointed at his head.

The young man holding it demanded the artist give him his wallet. It had only $3 inside.

The crime - and the police response that followed it - was more than enough to shake up Che "Rhymefest" Smith, a Chicago hip-hop artist best known for co-writing "Jesus Walks" by Kanye West and the Oscar-winning "Glory" from the 2014 film "Selma" with John Legend and Common.

GETTY IMAGES US rapper Rhymefest is furious over his experience being robbed.

Rhymefest was uninjured, but his wallet was stolen.

"I'm not even mad," he wrote on Twitter following the incident. "I'm (expletive) hurt."

GETTY IMAGES US rapper Rhymefest has come up with a new rap to vent his anger over the gunpoint robbery - and the police response.

Now he's turned those words into action - recording a song about the crime and his experience reporting it (Warning: song contains swearing)

Rhymefest has been a vocal advocate against crime and poverty in Chicago, where the 39-year-old artist lives and works.

He's chided Spike Lee for his portrayal of the city in the movie "Chi-Raq," run for a spot on city council, created a documentary exploring homelessness through the eyes of his father and spoken out about music that glorifies violence.

After experiencing that violence firsthand at the weekend, Rhymefest took to Twitter with a message for the man who robbed him.

"To the young brother that put the gun to my head this morning & took my wallet," he began. "You don't know how you just damaged your community.

"I defend you against police brutality," he continued. "I work on your behalf."

Rhymefest pointed out that despite his success, he still lives on Chicago's South Side, an area often defined by its reputation for violence.

Last week, a cousin of NBA player Dwyane Wade, named Nykea Aldridge, was shot and killed there. Police say she was walking down the street pushing her child in a stroller when she was unintentionally caught in the midst of gang-related gunfire.

"I lived here on the southside because I thought it mattered," Rhymefest said. "I'm reconsidering."

He told the man who robbed him that when he looks into the wallet and sees the name Che Smith on the ID, contact him and apologise.

"You were gonna shoot me in the face for a wallet," he wrote. "I had the power to give you a job!"

Until our communities have restorative Justice set up, you better make friends with a police officer. — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) August 27, 2016 You were gonna shoot me in the face for a wallet, I had the power to give you a job! — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) August 27, 2016

Nearly two hours later, Rhymefest continued tweeting. This time, his message was for the Chicago police. "You wonder we don't report crimes?" he said. "The police treated me disgustingly."

He also tweeted a two-minute video of his interactions with officers at the station where he drove after he was robbed. It begins by showing a police officer sitting behind a desk.

It is clear that she and Rhymefest have been arguing. The officer tells him he can't record inside the station. Another officer asks him to leave. Rhymefest complains about the first officer was ignoring him, eating and playing Candy Crush on her phone while he tried to tell her what happened.

She tells him he wasn't giving her the information needed to make a report.

"I am in shock because I just had a gun to my head!" he tells them.

You wonder we don't report crimes? The police treated me disgustingly pic.twitter.com/fY9VQrqDpz — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) August 27, 2016

After he shared the video of the interaction online, Rhymefest received a tweet from police department's spokesman and a call from its chief of patrol, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

@RHYMEFEST disappointing to say the least. On behalf of CPD, I apologize for how you were treated. We will be addressing this today. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 27, 2016

"I'm sure they're thinking, 'We messed up, because that was 'somebody'," he told the Sun-Times.

"But that's not how it should be. How would they feel if somebody that doesn't have my resources was treated the same way?"

