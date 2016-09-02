Simon Sweetman: Someone please bring Patti Smith to NZ

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Patti Smith will be performing in Australia next year, and the though of her being so close ... and yet so far ... is tantalising.

It was announced just last week that Patti Smith will play Australia's Byron Bay Festival over Easter 2017. Smith and band will perform her landmark debut album, Horses, in its entirety.

This is a plea for someone to bring the show to New Zealand.

I have no sway with promoters – and I'm not looking for a free ticket (which is just as well because, let me repeat, I have no sway with promoters) but I've seen Patti Smith upstage Bob Dylan when she was in what you would figure was the unenviable opening spot. And I've lived for many years with Horses as one of my all-time favourite records.

The thought that we have Smith and band performing that album so close ... and yet so far ... is tantalising.

READ MORE:

* Simon Sweetman: The Cure for what ails you

* Simon Sweetman: The musical worlds of John Waters

* Simon Sweetman: The five unmissable shows I missed

* Simon Sweetman: Five great tracks from five great albums

Surely a New Zealand date, or dates, would work.

We are often lucky to see a few of the Bluesfest visitors in New Zealand either on their way to or just after the festival. Please can we have Patti Smith in 2017.

Of all the "classic albums performed live" shows, Horses is the one I want to see.

The album plays through like a novel or a film, meaning its ripe for the stage. It's also Smith's best material. There were one or two key songs after, and she never really made a bad album but Horses stands – towers – above all others in her catalogue.

It is her finest moment. It is the best suite of songs from her pen.

And to see and hear Smith sermonising – one more time – that's the dream. The dream of life.

All I'm asking is for someone else to stump up the money and take the risk to make this happen. It's not too much to ask is it?

Alright don't answer that. But answer this: If Patti Smith played New Zealand in 2017, performing Horses in its entirety, would you be there? Would you buy a ticket? (Would you buy me a ticket?)

- Stuff