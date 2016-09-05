The Cult to headline two New Zealand shows video

UK heavy metal revivalists The Cult will return to New Zealand for two headline shows in November.

In support of the their 10th album, Hidden City, the band will play Dunedin's Town Hall on Saturday, November 19, and the Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on Monday, November 21.

The Cult emerged onto the music scene in 1983 as a post-punk band with hits like She Sells Sanctuary, and later Love Removal Machine and Fire Woman.

Ian Astbury of the Cult in 1987.
Larry Marano

Ian Astbury of the Cult in 1987.

The Cult's founding singer and guitarist, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, will be joined by drummer John Tempesta, bassist Grant Fitzpatrick and keyboardist/rhythm guitarist Damon Fox.

"Hidden City is a metaphor for our spiritual lives, our intimate interior lives," Astbury says of their latest album, "There is no higher authority than the heart."

The Cult last played in New Zealand at The Trusts Stadium in Auckland, 2010.

Tickets to The Cult go on sale at 1pm on September 12 at Livenation.co.nz, with My Live Nation member presales starting at midday, September 7.

The Cult 

Dunedin Town Hall, November 19.

Auckland, Logan Campbell Centre, November 21.

