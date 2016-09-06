Far-away asteroid named after Freddie Mercury on his 70th birthday

Queen guitarist Brian May says an asteroid in Jupiter's orbit has been named after the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury on what would have been his 70th birthday.

May says the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre has designated an asteroid discovered in 1991, the year of Mercury's death, as "Asteroid 17473 Freddiemercury".

May, who has a doctorate in astrophysics from Imperial College, London, says the newly-named asteroid is "just a dot of light, but it's a very special dot of light" and recognises Mercury's "outstanding influence in the world".

May announced the naming in a statement on his website.

May had a "nice certificate of 'adoption'" of the asteroid, which read: "Freddie Mercury (Farrokh Bulsara, 1946-1991) was a British songwriter, and the lead singer for the legendary rock group Queen. His distinctive sound and large vocal range were hallmarks of his performance style, and he is regarded as one of the greatest rock singers of all time."

The asteroid, measuring about three and a half kilometres in diameter, sat between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, and is about three and a half km across.

It was discovered in 1991.

The asteroid reflected only about 30 per cent of the light that hit it, and a "fair-sized telescope" was needed to view it from Earth.

May signed the statement: "Happy Birthday Freddie! Bri."

Mercury, born September 5, 1946, wrote and performed hits including Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are The Champions with Queen, releasing over a dozen studio albums between 1973 and 1991.

