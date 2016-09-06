Auckland's St Jerome's Laneway Festival is relocating

Auckland's St Jerome's Laneway Festival has found a new home, with festival organisers scheduled to announce the new location later this week.

Festival promoter Mark Kneebone confirmed that a new site for the increasingly popular one-day music festival had been chosen.

"After two years of working hand in hand with Auckland Council, we are very happy that we have found what are consider to be the perfect inner-city festival site, we can't wait to share it with everyone later this week," he said.

Laneway Festival is no stranger to moving, with the yet-to-be-announced site the fourth inner-city Auckland location for the music festival.

The festival debuted at Britomart in 2010 before moving to Aotea Square the following year. For the past four years, the Auckland Anniversary Day event has been held at Silo Park in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter.

Organisers said that the event's popularity was steadily growing, with promoters responsible for ensuring punters were "as comfortable as possible."

The festival is renowned for its strong lineup of local and international talent.

This year, the offshore highlights included Scottish electronica band Chvrches, New York experimental rockers Battles, Baltimore pop duo Beach House, Thundercat (Los Angeles soloist Stephen Bruner) and Grimes ("aspiring warrior poet" Clare Boucher).

Possible festival locations that could hold the growing masses include Western Springs Park, Victoria Park and the Auckland Domain.

The line-up will be announced next week, with the festival site scheduled to be announced at 6am on Thursday.

St Jerome's Laneway Festival will take place on Anniversary Day, Monday, January 30.

