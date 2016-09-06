New Year's by the lake?

Taupo's Reggae by the River New Years line-up announced

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz UB40 planning on savouring New Zealand's best red wines

Taupo's New Years music festival Reggae by the River has announced its 2016-2017 line-up, which includes headliners UB40.

Original UB40 members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, are all confirmed to play on December 31st, before they play Martinborough, Queenstown, and Blenheim as part of their Red Red Wine Vineyard tour.

Reggae by the River is a family-friendly event which is now a regular feature in the Taupo summer season, and finishes in time for fans to walk to the waterfront to enjoy the annual fireworks.

SUPPLIED UB40's Astro, Mickey, and Ali.

Also on the line-up will be L.A.B, comprised of the popular KORA brothers Brad and Stu, plus talented jazz guitarist Joel Shadbolt and Sunshine Sound System's Kyle Popham (KP).

Their sound is known for blending high energy electronica, hard rock, soul and blues.

The award-winning Modern Maori Quartet also join the bill with a special reggae set they are developing especially for this show.

Made up of accomplished musicians and actors James Tito, Maaka Pohatu, Matariki Whatarau and Francis Kora, they weave their musical, comical and acting abilities to deliver entertaining performances.

Tickets to Reggae by the River go on sale on Thursday, September 8, at 9am via Eventfinda and My Music Taupo.

