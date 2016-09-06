Method Man, Redman postpone

Method Man and Redman postpone Auckland gig

Wu-Tang Clan MC Method Man.
Getty Images

Wu-Tang Clan MC Method Man.

Hip-hop veterans Method Man and Redman have postponed their Auckland gig - merely hours before the duo were scheduled to appear on stage.

The rappers were set to perform at the Town Hall in central Auckland on Tuesday night, however have postponed their concert due to "very late scheduling conflicts".

The duo will now perform on October 25, with radio station MaiFM and promoters Muchmore Music reassuring Kiwi ticket holders that their original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Method Man and Redman have rescheduled their Auckland gig to October.
DEF JAM/TUMBLR

Method Man and Redman have rescheduled their Auckland gig to October.

"The Method Man & Redman performance at the Auckland Town Hall has been rescheduled to 25 October 2016, as a result of a very late scheduling conflict with the duo," promoters shared on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE:
Raggamuffin organisers "disappointed" as The Game fails to make appearance
Review: Raggamuffin 2016, a night of no-shows, rejigs and Reggae
Raggamuffin 2016: Rap artist The Game mistakes Australia for New Zealand
Tour news: Five unmissable hip-hop gigs

 

"All current tickets remain valid for new show date. Tickets are still on sale for the new show date (until sold out)."

"I knew this was going to happen," commented one hip-hop fan. "No surprises there," added another.

This isn't the first time an international hip-hop act has rescheduled at the last minute.

Ad Feedback

In February, Los Angeles-based rapper The Game failed to perform for New Zealand crowds at Auckland's Raggamuffin Music festival.

Raggamuffin XI festival organisers said they were "deeply disappointed" after the rapper failed to show up for his scheduled performance.  

The festival's New Zealand director, Andrew McManus, issued a statement the following day in a bid to "set the record straight".

"The Game was 100 per cent approved to enter New Zealand," he said at the time. "His management and I know this as fact."

For Method Man and Redman fans, Kiwi acts DJ Sir-Vere and Team Dynamite are scheduled to open for the rappers next month.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Method Man, Redman postpone

Verity's on air 'kiss' gaffe video

Chevy Chase in rehab

Quiz: Reality TV queens

Getting paid for singing

Jinking jaunty Jukebox jive

Berlin-based Kiwi musician returns for one-off show

Six60 announce Chch show video

New Year's by the lake?

Beyonce under vocal rest

Maori art is high fashion gallery

Game of Thrones location revealed

Review: Engelbert in concert

Laneway Festival is relocating

Nick Cave shares his grief

Ad Feedback
special offers