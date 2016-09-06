Method Man, Redman postpone

Method Man and Redman postpone Auckland gig

Getty Images Wu-Tang Clan MC Method Man.

Hip-hop veterans Method Man and Redman have postponed their Auckland gig - merely hours before the duo were scheduled to appear on stage.

The rappers were set to perform at the Town Hall in central Auckland on Tuesday night, however have postponed their concert due to "very late scheduling conflicts".

The duo will now perform on October 25, with radio station MaiFM and promoters Muchmore Music reassuring Kiwi ticket holders that their original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

DEF JAM/TUMBLR Method Man and Redman have rescheduled their Auckland gig to October.

"The Method Man & Redman performance at the Auckland Town Hall has been rescheduled to 25 October 2016, as a result of a very late scheduling conflict with the duo," promoters shared on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

"All current tickets remain valid for new show date. Tickets are still on sale for the new show date (until sold out)."

"I knew this was going to happen," commented one hip-hop fan. "No surprises there," added another.

This isn't the first time an international hip-hop act has rescheduled at the last minute.

In February, Los Angeles-based rapper The Game failed to perform for New Zealand crowds at Auckland's Raggamuffin Music festival.

Raggamuffin XI festival organisers said they were "deeply disappointed" after the rapper failed to show up for his scheduled performance.

The festival's New Zealand director, Andrew McManus, issued a statement the following day in a bid to "set the record straight".

"The Game was 100 per cent approved to enter New Zealand," he said at the time. "His management and I know this as fact."

For Method Man and Redman fans, Kiwi acts DJ Sir-Vere and Team Dynamite are scheduled to open for the rappers next month.

- Stuff