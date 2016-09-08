Laneway bound for Albert Park

Auckland's St Jerome's Laneway Festival bound for Albert Park

Chris Skelton Fans at the Laneway Festival held at Silo Park, Auckland.

St Jerome's Laneway festival is destined for Auckland's Albert Park, festival promoters confirmed on Thursday morning.

Described as "a dream location" the one-day Indie music event will kick off in the heart of Auckland city, with the University of Auckland and CBD a mere stone's throw away.

Organisers said that the new space, described as Albert Park Precinct, was their original location of choice, back in 2010 when the festival launched in Auckland's Britomart.

LEMESH The inner-city park, that will be accessed by punters on January 30 via Princes Street, will house four individual stages.

"Nine years ago, the council made it pretty clear (it wasn't going to happen in Albert Part), but I think Laneway has become a more serious entity," said festival co-promoter Mark Kneebone.

"There are about 4,500 people that travel from out of town to the festival, I don't think they wanted it moving to another city. It's become a cultural landmark for Auckland," he said.

For the past four consecutive years, Laneway has been held in Silo Park, Wynyard Quarter, however promoters said the festival simply "outgrew" the space.

Fiona Goodall Syd tha Kyd performs with The Internet at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 1, 2016 in Auckland.

"Laneway Festival is as much about the environment as it is about the music and this new site allows us to deliver everything we know our guests need for a great festival experience," said Kneebone.

"It's not going to effect Queen Street at all," he said. "The only street that will be closed is Princes Street. I think the way we've designed the festival means there will be minimal disruption.

"The University of Auckland, and the Auckland Art Gallery and other surrounding businesses have been fantastic. The University wanted to be reassured that students will have an uninterrupted day, the University will be remain open. Obviously, there won't be any lectures on the public holiday."

BEVAN READ/ FAIRFAX NZ Auckland's Albert Park is the new home of Laneway Festival.

Aside from providing music lovers with plenty more room to groove, the new site offers Laneway punters a "bigger range of bespoke food and bar options, and of course the abundant grass and shade that Albert Park offers."

"The new site is 70 per cent bigger," added Kneebone.

"But despite the increase and for comfort's sake, we are keeping the crowd capacity the same," he said.

Catherine Reiss Albert Park, Auckland city.

In January, the event played host to 12,000 festival-goers.

"Music fans can come and hear some of the most exciting music acts on the planet, have plenty of space to relax in the shade under the beautiful trees and have a really amazing day."

The festival's musical line-up is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, September 17.

St Jerome's Laneway Festival will kick off on Auckland Anniversary Day, Monday January 30, 2017.

For additional ticketing and show information, see the Laneway Festival website.

