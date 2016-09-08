Dinosaur Jr to play one show in Auckland

Supplied US alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. are coming to New Zealand.

Alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. will visit New Zealand for a one-off show.

The band, who have been shredding on and off since they formed in Massachusetts, USA, in 1984, will play The Studio in Auckland.

It's the first time the band has visited these shores since 2013, when they played to a sold out crowd at the Powerstation.

Since the original trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph reunited in 2007, Dinosaur Jr has produced four albums, taking their career total to 11.

Their latest, Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not, has been called "as thrillingly noisy, focused and as concisely realised as anything in that vast back-catalogue" by Graham Reid of Elsewhere.

Dinosaur Jr. play The Studio in Auckland on January 23 2017. Tickets on sale from 9am, September 14 from Ticketmaster.co.nz and UnderTheRadar.co.nz.

- Stuff