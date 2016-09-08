Dinosaur Jr to play one show in Auckland video

US alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. are coming to New Zealand.
Supplied

US alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. are coming to New Zealand.

Alt-rock legends Dinosaur Jr. will visit New Zealand for a one-off show.

The band, who have been shredding on and off since they formed in Massachusetts, USA, in 1984, will play The Studio in Auckland.

It's the first time the band has visited these shores since 2013, when they played to a sold out crowd at the Powerstation.

Since the original trio of J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph reunited in 2007, Dinosaur Jr has produced four albums, taking their career total to 11.

READ MORE:
Dinosaur Jr get better with every album
Dinosaur Jr. far from extinction
Dinosaur Jr rock like it's 1988
J Mascis: The Godfather of grunge

 

Their latest, Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not, has been called "as thrillingly noisy, focused and as concisely realised as anything in that vast back-catalogue" by Graham Reid of Elsewhere.

Dinosaur Jr. play The Studio in Auckland on January 23 2017. Tickets on sale from 9am, September 14 from Ticketmaster.co.nz and UnderTheRadar.co.nz.

 

Ad Feedback

 

 

 

 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

entertainment headlines

Dinosaur Jr coming to NZ video

DJ Cameron dies

In my beauty bag: Hollie Smith

$1.35m record for McCahon

Tame hopes for balanced Breakfast

End the year with Tortoise video

Is Daniel Craig worth a $250m?

Awkward housewives of Auckland

New Liz Breslin comedy explores baby blues

Giant brain fights Alzheimer's

Jennifer Garner goes makeup-free

Laneway bound for Albert Park

Music fit for heaven

When celebrity love dies...

'Mad Mel' is back

Ad Feedback
special offers