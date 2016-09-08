Coldplay's special guests are...

Coldplay announce special guests for New Zealand shows

Coldplay are coming to New Zealand.

Coldplay have announced that they will be joined by British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas, and Indie act Jess Kent, during the Australian and NZ leg of their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour this coming December.

The Yellow hit-makers are scheduled to perform one show only at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

UK singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas, has toured with the likes of folk singer Bon Iver and leant her contribution to Prince's Art Official Age in 2014.

SUPPLIED British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas will join Coldplay this September.

La Havas' own sophomore album Blood, boasts soulful tracks including What You Do and Green and Gold, and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Corinne Bailey Rae and Alice Smith.

Aussie rising star Jess Kent, who's track list includes catchy hits like Get Down, is also scheduled to perform.

The upcoming tour will mark Coldplay's first appearance on Kiwi shores since November 2012.

The Brit rockers enjoyed a record-breaking run in Latin America earlier this year, followed by four sold out shows at London's iconic Wembley Stadium in June.

In keeping with demand, Live Nation have released a limited number of final release tickets for the band's hotly-anticipated Mt Smart concert in Auckland.

For ticketing and concert details, see Live Nation.

- Stuff