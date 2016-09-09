Colin Craig inspires steamy love song

Colin Craig's alleged texts inspire a love song
Texts and letters which Colin Craig allegedly sent to his former press secretary have inspired a new love song.
The sensually satirical track, with the hook "Know that you are beautiful", comes complete with back-up singers and a jazz flute solo.
It features such lyrics as, "Your eyes are so lovely, you look unbelievable in your new dress ... there is only one of me, it's true, but I wish that was not the case because, I wish I could have you".
Little detail is giving about the song's creators, who call themselves, Colin and The Craigs.
The inspiration for the lyrics has come from evidence being heard in a defamation trial in the Auckland High Court.
The evidence is a series of texts Craig allegedly sent to his former press secretary, Rachel MacGregor.
