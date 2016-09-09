Simon Sweetman: Five things for a Friday cold snap

NETFLIX Scenes from Stranger Things.

In the cold, cold weather of this week there have been a few new and old things, music-wise, that have helped to keep me warm.

I thought I'd share five of them with you on this Friday. And fingers crossed spring actually arrives (for real) this weekend.



1. The soundtrack to Stranger Things:

I'm not sure the TV show really means anything or is up to much – I liked it while it was happening, but only for the homage-factor. It fell away all too quickly, nearly crumbled in a heap by the time of the last episode actually.

Oh, I'll tune in again next year for season two – absolutely. But whether I stay the distance this time…I'm not sure. But the movie's synth-tastic score was addictive listening almost instantly. And it's hung around the house the last few weeks – and then again particularly this week.

2. Prince's HITnRUN Phase Two:

Earlier this year at the end of the very special performance by Prince everyone in attendance was handed a copy of his brand new album.

I listened to it. And was impressed. It was better than I expected, far better. I had loathed volume one. I mean really hated it.

I was convinced Prince's recording career was done with that move. He had nothing more to say. It then became hard to listen to the second volume – or form any real thoughts around it – given something far worse than just Prince's recording career ending had happened so soon after the concert.

But just recently I've come back to the album and it's warmed my soul to think that he ended on a record so far from embarrassing. Some really good songs here. No masterstroke – but worth your time, proof he had more to give, there were songs and craft and there was clearly something more to come.

3. Kris Kristofferson's first album:

A couple of years ago I saw Kris Kristofferson play all of those great, great songs with just his ragged voice and rudimentary guitar and harmonica and it was magical.

And though he made a small handful of records worth treasuring and you can cherry-pick across all of those (as indeed he did for that show) to create a magical playlist I was particularly focussed on that first record. And now I have it. It's been the most played item across the turntable these last few weeks – and this week in particular. So many great songs.

4. The Avalanches' Essential Mix:

I love the Essential Mix series – but it's very hit/miss. This one though arrives on the back of a more than decent "comeback" album, enough of a surprise in and of itself. And also if anyone was feeling a little let down by the new Avalanches record then the Essential Mix might bring back memories of that phenomenal debut record.

Either way it's a real treat of a two-hour playlist/grab-bag of sonic idea(l)s.

5. Moby's four-hour long ambient mix:

"Moby is into yoga? There's a shock!" some cynic smarmed when I shared my review of this four-hour ambient mix.

I thought I'd never listen to Moby again – not after the last time! But now here he is back in my life, with this year's answer to last year's great Max Richter "sleeping" album. Here Moby make music that he actually wants you to fall asleep to, he's encouraging you toward that – or at least toward some inner calm, the kind you might find on, or just after being on, the yoga mat.

Or it's the best soundtrack for book-reading or something you can have on as aural wallpaper while you work. However you use it, Moby's first (of a planned series?) of ambient mixes has been a wonderful companion of late. And it's free for you to download or stream -just click that link above to get your copy.

So, there you go – five things that have helped insulate me this week. Also here's a digest of August's album reviews for a few other great sounds to check out over the weekend.

