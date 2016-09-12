Simon Sweetman: Nick Cave draws Magic from Loss

OPINION: As my Facebook feed filled up with discussion about the Nick Cave movie, One More Time With Feeling, I moved straight to the brand new Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree.

It isn't that I did not want to see the Cave movie, I just wasn't organised, or in the end able to get along. I was home with the kid and there'll be a chance to see the movie some other time.

But the new album resonated instantly.

Later that day and across the weekend the Facebook feed filled with questions and comments about the new songs.

Could the album be correctly judged? Was it okay to say you didn't like it? When an album is so profoundly about loss – the very reason for making the art is to channel grief – then is it fair for anyone to stand up and say they don't like it? These sorts of questions.



Someone said the album was a bit sombre. Well, dur. Someone else reckoned it was a requiem. Go to the head of the class!

I reckon it's okay to not like the new Nick Cave album, sure. There will be people completely uninterested in it. There'll also be fans – hardcore fans – too upset at the thought of hearing something so emotionally raw that they might never listen to it. I can understand that too.

It's okay to not like something because it's not to your taste, but dismissing it because it's sombre or a requiem seems redundant. This is an album that's front-loaded with back-story.



One of Cave's 15 year old twin sons died last year – he fell 50 feet to his death from a cliff in a freak accident.

Cave's artistic response has been to release a documentary film – Stuff's movie reviewer Graeme Tuckett has, I'm sure, nailed it in his review.

As I say I haven't (yet) seen the film but I can tell from the music and from seeing previous films that Cave has made and been involved in how this might play out.

It's been a way of coping, of documenting the artistic process, or fronting up to media too – without actually having to front up to answer the same dreary and awful set of questions over and again.

The album, Skeleton Tree, is claustrophobic and grief-stricken and a tough listen – but it's beautiful too. Elegiac balladry is something Cave does anyway, right? Here it obviously means more than it ever has, hurts more, cuts further, is deeply effective and affecting.

I've been re-reading books of lyrics by some of my favourite songwriters. Books I've collected up over the years. I had re-read Cave's collected lyrics a couple of weeks ago and over the weekend I turned to Lou Reed's Collected Lyrics – Pass Thru Fire.



Named after one of my favourite Lou Reed songs from my favourite Lou Reed album the title lyric and all of the songs from Magic and Loss resonated most deeply; they always have. But now I read them – and returned to the album – in the wake of the Cave album, after waking up to the Nick Cave album in my inbox and spending a morning with it pouring through the house.

Reed's losses that are marked in the album Magic and Loss are not as close as Cave's.

Lou Reed is mourning the death of two friends, one the famous songwriter Doc Pomus, the other an unknown to the public, simply a friend of Reed's.

His liner notes tell us, "Between two Aprils I lost two friends. Between two Aprils, magic and loss".

Reed's album was to be about magic – an attempt at explaining the magic of and in life. And then as he set about to make the record the news of the first loss began to infiltrate his psyche. He started to write about death and about how the magic in and of life was balanced out by loss.

That we could only experience and know about the magic if and when we understood the loss.

I was a Lou Reed fan before I heard Magic and Loss. I was at the peak of my fandom – the way it is when you're a teenager and this music means the world to you – it is your world.

Even when you know the music was written before your time and that others discovered it long before you did, it feels like it's speaking just to you.

That's how I was with Lou Reed's older albums when Magic and Loss arrived. It was the brand new album right when I was a committed fan - the sink or swim moment, in a way: Is the new album going to stand up?

Well, to me it did. In fact I consider it the last really great Reed album and one of a small handful of essential Lou Reed albums.

I still remember the record review in Rolling Stone, it said: "the first couple of listens might bum you out a bit" – and that review was right. It did.

I can remember feeling sad for Reed's friends. I remember feeling sad for him as he described visiting a friend in hospital with cancer. And the hopelessness of it all – the selfishness of not wanting to carry on without that person too.

This weekend I remembered all those sensations around first hearing that album – and in the time since I'd first heard it I've had other losses in my life. The record has been there for me across the last quarter-century.

The Nick Cave record may or may not be for you but it's an incredible statement – a monument: to grief, to coping (and barely coping), to the way art is channelled through and from life, and the way that it regenerates, gives purpose.



Listening to the Nick Cave record made me feel many things. But I could also simply sum it up by saying the new Nick Cave album made me feel both magic – and loss.

I'm no closer to understanding his actual grief and of course in all honesty (as truthfully selfish as I can be) I hope to never get close to understanding his particular grief.

But he has created something beautiful. It's the record I'm sure he hoped to never have to make. Bittersweet could only ever hint at it. But there's been some magic channelled. And it's something truly special. We're honoured by such art and the dignity and grace of such artists.

