Bruce Springsteen is coming

Bruce Springsteen announces two NZ shows

Sergione Infuso - Corbis Bruce Springsteen live in Milan, 2016.

"Are you excited? I'm excited."

Clearly, this is a time to get excited. That's Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel on the news that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform at Christchurch's AMI Stadium next February.

Making the announcement even more memorable, the Boss is set to take the stage on the eve of the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake's sixth anniversary.

Francesco Prandoni Bruce Springsteen in Italy on July 3, 2016.

Springsteen, who was last here in 2014, is to play two gigs in New Zealand in February 2017, at AMI on the 21st and in Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on the 25th.

"He will be here at a very significant time for Christchurch," says Dalziel, a self-confessed "huge fan" of Springsteen.

"It really will be an incredible boost to the city's morale."

Springsteen's song My City Of Ruins - originally written about Asbury Park in his native New Jersey - became a poignant unofficial anthem for Christchurch in the wake of the devastating earthquake that killed 185 people on February 22, 2011.

At his last New Zealand performance in 2014 the Born In The USA singer also dedicated his song My Hometown to the people of Christchurch.

"Being here on the sixth anniversary, I would just really love for him to see what has happened here in Christchurch," says Dalziel. "And I'd love to take him out to the East, because he's always stood for people who have gone through hardship."

"If you listen to the words of a lot of his songs, there's just so much depth and meaning behind them, that I think he will be quite moved by coming out East and seeing what's happened there."

The Christchurch gig will be Springsteen's penultimate show in a nine-date tour of Australasia.

He is to be joined in Christchurch by Australian rockers Jet. The group disbanded in 2012, but have reformed to hit the road with the legendary singer.

Local boy Marlon Williams and his band The Yarra Benders will also perform with Springsteen in Christchurch, before heading north for the tour's final show in Auckland on February 25.

The last time Springsteen came to New Zealand, in March 2014, on his Wrecking Ball tour, he performed two shows, both in Auckland.

Attempts were made then to get the singer to Christchurch, including a Facebook campaign (Come to Christchurch Bruce Springsteen) with 14,000 likes and a Change.org petition with over 1400 signatures. Even the mayor got in on the act.

"I actually wrote to him when he came to New Zealand last time," says Dalziel. "I asked him if he would come to Christchurch because the symbolism of the wrecking ball was just too strong not to want to sort of reach out and say, 'Would he be a part of this?' But I don't know whether the letter even got through."

Former Christchurch mayor Garry Moore, former deputy Prime Minister Jim Anderton and even the Christchurch Wizard also wrote letters, all to no avail.

But now Springsteen is coming. For real. It's time to get excited.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Frontier Members on Tuesday, September 20 via www.frontiertouring.com/brucespringsteen. (Pre-sale times are staggered per show. Visit the website for more details.)

Tickets for the general public go on-sale from Friday, September 23.

- Stuff