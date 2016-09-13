Brahms & Mozart mini festival tours NZ

Ever wondered why people say they can hear "Spring" or "joyfulness" in chamber music? What about a "bubbling brook" or a "stormy night"?

A mini chamber music festival celebrating two classical music greats endeavours to explain just that.

The QuintEssence mini festival brings The New Zealand String Quartet and Grammy-nominated American violist James Dunham together to tour the country with music by Brahms and Mozart.

Bruce Foster QuintEssence hits Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland, with concerts also in Hawke's Bay, New Plymouth, Nelson and Dunedin.

It also includes a Brahms and Mozart seminar, Five On A Musical Adventure, with opera director, writer and teacher, Frances Moore.

READ MORE

* Concert Review: New Zealand String Quartet with pianist Stephen De Pledge

* New Zealand String Quartet's new violinist Monique Lapins takes a bow

* New Zealand String Quartet delivers electrifying experience

* New-look New Zealand String Quartet in new concert venue

QuintEssence hits Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland, with concerts also in Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Dunedin.



The mini festival, run by Chamber Music New Zealand, has a unique programme of three concerts exploring the best of Mozart's quintets, paired with the complete Brahms' string quartets all in one day.

Unknown American violist James Dunham will play with the NZ String Quartet for the first time in their upcoming tour.

The programme begins with a coffee concert by young New Zealand musicians Pettman Players, followed by the two New Zealand String Quartet performances, in their first collaboration with James Dunham.

In the Five On A Musical Adventure seminar, Moore who will discuss elements of Brahms and Mozart quintets, who they were composed for, who heard them, how they were received and how the meaning of the works has changed over the years.

Catch the QuintEssence mini festival at the Michael Fowler Centre on Saturday, September 17, Christchurch's Charles Luney Auditorium on September 24, and Auckland Town Hall on October 1.

New Zealand String Quartet's QuintEssence Mini Festival celebrates music by Brahms and Mozart.

They also play Nelson on September 18, New Plymouth on September 22, Dunedin on September 25, and Napier on September 30.

For details and booking information see Chambermusic.co.nz/quintessence.



- Stuff