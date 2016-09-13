Woe - Nelly's huge tax bill

'Hot in Herre' for Nelly. Rapper needs at least 287 million streams to pay tax bill

Rebekah Parsons-King/Fairfax NZ Nelly performing in Auckland in January 2015.

Woe Nelly. The US rapper who was big just after the turn of the century is in hot water with US tax collectors, and his fans have a chance to help.

The Spin music magazine website has worked out Nelly needs at least 287,176,547 streams of his music to earn enough money to get out of trouble. The number of streams could be much higher.

Nelly, 41, is in the gun for more than US$2.5 million ($NZ3.42m). He is probably best known for the 2002 hit Hot in Herre, which includes the lyrics: "It's getting hot in here (so hot)/ So take off all your clothes."

Nelly needs at least 287,176,547 “Hot In Herre” streams to pay off his IRS debt https://t.co/LOxDm0NiTr pic.twitter.com/8PKQ6T1253 — SPIN (@SPINmagazine) September 12, 2016

Some fans have galloped to the rescue, tweeting they had Hot in Herre on repeat on Spotify for the next 40 days. Others have been less kind.

TMZ appears to have broken the story, reporting Nelly has a federal tax lien for US$2,412,283, and and has unpaid Missouri state taxes of US$149,511 from 2013.

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Nelly - shown at the 2014 BET Awards in Los Angeles - has a big tax headache.

A lien is a right to keep possession of property belonging to someone else, until that person pays their debts.

Forbes explained that tax liens from US tax agency the IRS cover all property, even property the debtor may acquire after the lien filing.

It also noted Nelly's real name was Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, and was a little surprised at his predicament given his first album Country Grammar, which came out in 2000, recently received diamond certification. That means 10 million units of physical and digital sales and sales equivalents.

Working out how many streams were needed to pay off the debt, Spin noted Spotify recently said the payout for artists per stream was between 0.6 US cents and 0.84 US cents.

At the lower end of the pay scale that would require more than 400m streams, while at the top end it's 287m-plus. That's at least 1.4 billion minutes of music, Spin estimated.

"Of course, the revenue has to also be divided between labels and publishers, but let's hope they'll be charitable herre," Spin added.

bout to leave my spotify on repeat for a month i got you @Nelly_Mo https://t.co/jiGp0p0xJn — Tony X. (@soIoucity) September 12, 2016

It did seem to take some pleasure from quoting the words of Nelly's song Number 1, saying it had the "mantra-worthy hook": "I am No. 1/ Two is not a winner and three nobody remembers."

Hollywood Life suggested Nelly - who visited New Zealand in January 2015 - might like to make some new music to help pay the tax man.

Seems like Nelly is in a bit of a ... Dilemma pic.twitter.com/TSP6YQESnL — 👑 (@TatiJayy_) September 13, 2016

I'm currently on my third listen, enjoy your $0.0018 Nelly brother X — Nick (@nickbeach_) September 12, 2016

"I was like, good gracious taxes bodacious" https://t.co/TWLXw5mau7 — Ed Demaria (@Ed_Demaria) September 12, 2016

this is a win for nelly, a win for the listener. the only problem is it might cause summer to spontaneously restart https://t.co/lJ5WD6PcLx — Eternally Beguiling (@Sonia_P_L) September 12, 2016

