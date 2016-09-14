Talent show to replace Posh and Sporty?

Spice Girls reportedly in talks with BBC for talent show

"We hope to tell you soon what you want, what you really really want."

What do the Spice Girls want? What do they really, really want?

Two new members, apparently, after their planned reunion looks closer to fruition.

Victoria Beckham and Mel Chisholm have already bowed out of returning to the stage in a reunion of the girl pop-band behemoth.

But now the remaining trio - Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown and Emma Bunton - are in talks with the BBC to develop a talent show to find another two members, Daily Mail reports.

REUTERS 90s girl group pop sensation the Spice Girls.

A reunion show is planned for London's Hyde Park next July, to mark the 21st anniversary of their debut single, Wannabe.

The original five members last performed together at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Mel Brown, who is currently a judge on America's Got Talent, was asked by James Corden on The Late Late Show about there only being three, to which Brown replied "Well the other b*****s didn't want to do it!"

She quickly corrected herself, saying the "other two lovely ladies" politely declined, "But they gave us their blessing," Brown said.

Beckham has declined to join her former bandmates, concentrating instead on her fashion empire.

Mel Chisholm penned an essay recently for The Love magazine in which she said "something didn't feel quite right" which left her with a gut decision not to take part.

The remaining three have already been back in the studio to record new material.

The Spice Girls remain the biggest-selling girl band of all time, with more than 80 million records sold worldwide.





- Sydney Morning Herald