What's in your DJ bag?

What Five Records Are Always in Your “DJ Bag”?

Dr John.

OPINION: It's Friday – and you're the DJ – what five records do you always take with you to get the party started?

What are your five instant-classic, must-play gems whether you're really the DJ or just in this hypothetical situation?

Here's my list for today:



1. Dr John, In The Right Place:

Always some Dr John and it's usually the opener on this album, Right Place Wrong Time but Shoo Fly Marches On and Such A Night have been called up on occasion too.

And once or twice I've taken another Dr. John record in the bag instead of this one but statistically it is very much the nine times out of ten that this it's the right time for this record even if it is the wrong place…

2. Jaco Pastorius, Jaco Pastorius:

Got my copy for $1 about 20 years ago and one day I'll replace it – but it still works.

The standout track for me is Come On, Come Over featuring Sam & Dave, that's hard to go past. But there's plenty of great tunes and great playing on here – Herbie Hancock's work on Kuru/Speak Like A Child is particularly stunning.

A feel-good record from one of music's troubled souls.

3. King Curtis, Live at Fillmore West:

What a band. They'd open the shows for Aretha Franklin playing this hot set, then go back out there and support her through her kickass live album (also called Live at Fillmore West – and often in the DJ bag too).

I'm a big Bernard Purdie fan so this record gets the tick just for that (and if I am playing records in a bar I usually have more than one album with Purdie on it) there's a lot of good songs on this record and I've played a few of them but the opening track (actually the encore on the night) is almost always the one for me.

Amazing to think they'd end the show with this much gusto then get right back out there after a 20 minute break and do it all again with Ms Franklin and her fine songs.

The sad story of King Curtis – he was stabbed on the street by a junkie just as this album was about to be released – is also hard to ignore when listening to this. He'd already filled the world with so much great music but there could have been a lot more from him…



4. Paul Simon, One Trick Pony:

I'm a big Paul Simon fan but this album in particular. It was fascinating to learn that this record didn't perform that well and wasn't regarded as an absolute classic – growing up it was a big part of the family's soundtrack, one of the albums we all bonded over.

Such a great band on this, some classy songs and even though there are a couple of big hits – well one in particular – it's nice to play some of the lesser known album cuts.

Steve Gadd's grooves help sell it to first-timers I think.

5. The Buddy Rich Big Band, Big Swing Face:

Another of the "family soundtrack" albums. In a sense this is my first record – it was mum's – she played it to me when I showed some interest in the drums.

And hearing Buddy's open solo near the end, and hearing the version of The Beat Goes On with his 12 year old daughter singing…these were revelations.

Now I carry this record as much as a totem – but I always find something to play from it.

So those are my five must-have/must-play records. What would yours be?





I'm playing some records (and, I guess something from some of these albums) tomorrow night at Meow before and after sets from Phaeton and The Spines. Come on down if you're in Wellington.





Postscript: Because I wrote a few first thoughts about the Nick Cave album earlier in the week I thought I'd show you the full album review now.

By no stretch of the imagine a record for anyone's DJ Bag when it comes to getting the party started but a lovely, ultimately life-affirming record, a special one to play at home alone or with your loved ones near.





