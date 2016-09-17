Calvin Harris' new song My Way 'references Taylor Swift romance'

Splash News Scottish DJ seems to have taken a leaf from ex Taylor Swift, and written a song referencing their relationship.

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris appears to have followed his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's lead and channelled his feelings about the relationship into a new song My Way.

The DJ released the lyric video to his new single on Sept 16, and many fans have interpreted the song, which features the heavily-repeated line, "You were the one thing in my way", as a dig at his ex.

The former couple split in June after dating for more than a year.

LE BASKOW/REUTERS Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift broke up in June 2016 after dating for more than a year.

The track, which features Harris' own vocals, opens with the lines: "Why wait to say, at least I did it my way? Lie awake two-faced, but in my heart I understand ... I made my move and it was all about you and now I feel so far removed. You are the one thing in my way."

Fans suggested on social media he had "pulled a Taylor Swift" by using music to express feelings about past relationships, and in an interview with iHeartRadio, he played it coy by saying it "could" be about a romance.

"(The) song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing," he explained. "Then you're way more comfortable out of it. And it could be anything. It could be a job or it could be a relationship."

However, he appeared to dispel the rumours by adding he had been working on the concept for a couple of years but didn't know how it should sound until recently.

Shortly after the split, Swift began dating British actor Tom Hiddleston and Harris, who kept a low profile for weeks, eventually blasted Taylor on Twitter over the credits on their song This is What You Came For after she revealed her involvement, despite previously choosing to keep her input a secret.

He recently told British GQ he snapped because he was "succumbing to pressure" of being in the spotlight and wanted to protect his talent, which he felt was being belittled.

- Cover Media