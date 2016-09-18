How I came to love gay music

How coming out changed my taste in music

Neville Hopwood/Getty Images As a secret queer at school, I did everything to avoid listening to Kylie Minogue.

When I was in high school, I remember approaching the act of "fitting in" in much the same way that I can imagine an alien or perhaps a robot with the ability to learn would.



I'd been fairly traumatically bullied, so at my new school I had a new mantra of blending in, of camouflaging and not making waves. I even had a notebook with a list of tactics for blending in, which probably went a good way in explaining why it was that I was being bullied in the first place.



In this notebook was a list of handball terminology that I could study, some TV and movie references – Austin Powers quotes and Adam Sandler were high value – and lastly, a list of bands which I could say I was into when pressured. It's this last one that I discovered was definitely the most important – and the most fraught.



It's not simply that you had to choose the bands that were in or en-vogue, but for a 15-year-old boy in a Catholic school, you had to make sure you did not choose the bands that were out. When someone asked who your favourite member of Hanson was, while you were technically correct if your answer was "the middle one", as a teen male, you were so wrong. It was a trick question, you shouldn't have had any preference.



Music, I quickly learned, was the fastest way to signify homosexuality, and since being a "fag" in the eyes of the school was one of my biggest school sins (reading, weirdly, was another), I quickly learned what "gay music" was, and why I didn't like it.

Chris Wattie/Reuters In order to not seem gay, I couldn't enjoy the boppy strains of Carly Rae Jepsen without doing it in an ironic (bleurgh) way.

Coming out as a queer man was for me a long, gradual process – less bursting from the closet and more slowly inching out like a glacier with repressed sexuality issues. It went through stages of acknowledging that I was a secret queer, then telling my partner, then some friends, then telling my family, and then finally writing an article for a national newspaper.



It went through stages over many, many years – and because of that, I honestly thought I was aware of how I would change when I was finally, completely honest and comfortable with my identity. I thought I wouldn't change at all. I was a grown man, and I thought what I was doing was important for me, but wouldn't really have symptoms.



But what did surprise me was that over a few years after coming entirely out, my taste in music gradually changed. From being a lover of folk and classic rock and some boppy indie stuff, I found myself very gradually, and resistantly, learning to love pop music. I think my gateway was Taylor Swift, but it swiftly increased to pretty much anything that I found myself enjoying. But, it was also a slow process, because unknown to me, I was vaguely uncomfortable with the idea of loving pop music.

Now, this article isn't interesting because of one boy's heartwarming journey to Beyonce – it's because the reason I was uncomfortable was some unconscious homophobic bias still nestled deep in my psyche. After asking why it was that I wasn't listing Taylor Swift as one of my favourite artists, I realised it was because pop was still, in my subconscious, the music of the gays. And in order to not seem gay, I couldn't enjoy the boppy strains of Carly Rae Jepsen without doing it in an ironic (bleurgh) way.

The tropes of homosexuality were incredibly sign-posted when I was a teen – it involved fabulous dancing, love of pop music, tall hair, tight pants, flappy hands and a certain lisp. It was popularised by Carson from Queer Eye for a Straight Guy and Jack from Will and Grace. It was the novelty gay, designed to be entertaining and non-threatening to straight people. Weirdly enough, the act of having sex or being in a relationship with someone of the same sex seemed rather secondary to all of this. Perhaps because it wasn't showcased as much in popular media yet.

In my school, the three boys who were definitely sign-posted as gay each had their share of those tropes, as well as a passionate love for Kylie Minogue. I couldn't do much about how I spoke or walked, but I could definitely define myself by loving anything other than Kylie Minogue. I don't particularly regret the bands that I loved at the time – Smashing Pumpkins have a certain gloomy joy to them – but it was certainly my loss to enjoy these bands at the exclusion of others.

It shocked me that even at my advanced age, at a time when I thought that I honestly didn't give two hoots what most people thought of me, that there were still some old patterns of thinking dictating my behaviour. I realised that while I'd become comfortable with my sexuality, I was still defining it under false terms. After all, I am a bisexual man, so I'm considered weird and "other" – even by the gay community sometimes, so I'm not beating myself up too badly.

I realised that I didn't want to be "gay" gay, whatever that meant, and I was still judging some behaviours and cliches as things that I didn't want to be doing. It was like a quote from Frankie and Grace, "I knew that you were a homosexual, but I didn't realise you were a f.....".

That kind of thinking comes from a weird place of self-hate, a strange kind of inner-denial, and worse, an internalised homophobia, despite being queer. It was good to dissect that thinking, and even better to chuck it out.

Now, pop has equal rotation with my sad mountain men and my old Sixties rockers, and it's a darn treat.

