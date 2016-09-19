Crowded House, together again

Crowded House announce two new shows - but not in New Zealand

Much like pavlova, Phar Lap and Russell Crowe, we've long tried to claim Crowded House as our own.

But the iconic band, featuring Neil and Tim Finn, is again showing its Aussie stripes by reuniting for two more shows - on the other side of the Tasman.

The Don't Dream it's Over hitmakers will perform on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House in November, 20 years after their famous farewell gig in the very same spot.

Crowded House (L-R) Matthew Sherrod, Mark Hart, Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, in Sydney in 2010.

There's no word on any New Zealand performances.

Neil Finn performing with Crowded House in 2011.

In 1996, Crowded House performed their Farewell to the World concert to over 100,000 people on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, an event which was delayed a day because of the rain.

Even though they'd since performed together again, the new shows would mark that break-up anniversary, founding member and bassist Nick Seymour said.

"'Proper order!' I say, as, being at the top of our game, I didn't want to break up in the first place!" he said.

Crowded House in 1994 (L-R) Nick Seymour, Neil Finn, Tim Finn and Paul Hester.

"I've come to realise the 'top of our game' is whenever we get together so please join us for a f... off sing song, an off-piste jam session, a toast to absent friends and NO RAIN."

The same week as their shows, the band will be inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame at the annual ARIA Awards - the biggest music event in Australia.

The band formed in Melbourne in 1985, with its original line up Neil Finn, bassist Nick Seymour and drummer Paul Hester - the latter two being Aussies.

Crowded House in 2007 at the Sydney Opera House.

Tim Finn later joined the group on vocals and guitars.

At its most recent reunion shows, Neil Finn, Seymour, and Americans Matt Sherrod (drums) and Mark Hart (guitars, keyboards and vocals) performed as Crowded House.

Crowded House released their self-titled debut album 30 years ago. Of their six studio albums, two reached number one on the New Zealand charts.

The performances would also coincide with the re-issue of the band's studio albums - Crowded House, Temple Of Low Men, Woodface, Together Alone, Time on Earth, Intriguer - and 1999's rarities album Afterglow - as deluxe editions.

"We are thrilled all seven of our albums are about to be reissued in all formats including vinyl, each one accompanied by a rich trove of rarities including writing demos and other unreleased musical curiosities, as well as new original artwork from my dear friend Nick Seymour," Neil Finn said.

"This has been many years in the making with much of the exhaustive listening, editing and remixing being done by the keeper of knowledge Jeremy Ansell in Auckland.

"It has been a labour of love for us and our mission all along was making a superlative quality, definitive document of Crowded House's unique history for all the fans who have given us their affection over the years."

In February, Neil Finn said he was working on new material of his own, as well as with son, singer/songwriter Liam Finn.

* Crowded House encore concerts at Sydney Opera House Forecourt Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26.

